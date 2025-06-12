Are Georgia's home winning streaks in danger?

When the Georgia Bulldogs welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Sanford Stadium on Sept. 27th, it will be the first time in 10 years that the two have faced off in Athens.

Much has changed since then, for one, Kirby Smart was the defensive coordinator on the visitors' sideline in 2015, and is now the head coach on the home side. Not to mention, potentially the most significant change is that Kalen DeBoer will be leading the Tide, not Nick Saban.

But one thing has remained the same. Georgia will have to defend a home-winning streak against Alabama, something it failed to do back in 2015. At that time, Georgia's streak was just 10 games. Now, a decade later, it stands at 31 games, and barring a massive upset by Marshall or Austin Peay, it will reach 33 on Sept. 27.

Throughout Georgia's 31-game home winning streak, they've welcomed 10 ranked teams:

2019: No. 12 Auburn - 21-14

2020: No.7 Auburn - 27-6

2020: No. 14 Tennessee - 44-21

2021: No. 8 Arkansas - 37-0

2021: No. 11 Kentucky - 30-13

2022: No. 1 Tennessee - 27-13

2023: No. 20 Kentucky - 51-13

2023: No. 12 Missouri - 30-21

2023: No. 9 Ole Miss - 52-17

2024: No. 7 Tennessee - 31-17

But that won't be the only streak Georgia has to defend. With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. EST, the Bulldogs will put their undefeated record in home night games under Smart on the line as well.

Yet, that winning streak dates back even further than just the Kirby Smart era. It extends back to 2009, when the Bulldogs lost 34-27 to Kentucky, which also doubles as the last time the Wildcats have beaten Georgia.

Since then, Georgia has ripped off 26 straight home night wins, with 17 of those coming during the Smart era.

Now they will put that to the test versus Alabama, and then potentially again later in the season versus Ole Miss and Texas, in game times that have yet to be announced.