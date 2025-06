Georgia has come on strong with Chace Calicut.

At this time two months ago, the Rivals100 defensive back from Texas hadn't visited Athens since eighth grade. But Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams offered in late April. Georgia then earned a spot in Calicut's top three, alongside Michigan and Texas.

Calicut returned to Georgia for his official visit this weekend. The visit solidified the Bulldogs as a serious contender in this highly competitive recruitment.