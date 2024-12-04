The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'This game means everything'

Here is the Dec. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

The SEC Championship means 'everything'

With the 12-team College Football Playoff soon to begin for the first time, it would be easy to assume players and coaches don't care as much for the conference championship game.

Think again.

Right guard Tate Ratledge said this game remains a major goal for Georgia, which will take on Texas is this year's SEC Championship.

"This game means everything," Ratledge said. "I mean, SEC championship is something you strive after every year, and it's hard to win one. And I think that shows here. We've been in the past couple of years and we have, what, one win? And it's hard to win one of these. To be in it's huge.”

Linebacker CJ Allen said last year's loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship has served as motivation this time around.

“I think just remembering the feeling that we felt when we walked off the field, knowing that it wasn't in our favor, the outcome wasn't what we wanted. I think just that feeling alone," Allen said.

Georgia jumps to No. 5

In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia jumped up to No. 5 and would be the seventh-seed in the playoff format.

A seventh seed would give Georgia a home game. However, if Georgia defeats Texas and wins the SEC Championship, it would be assured a first-round bye.

