Bulldogs move to No. 5 in latest rankings

Georgia jumped a spot to No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings, it was announced Tuesday night on ESPN.
The Bulldogs (10-2) are prepping for Texas (11-1) in Saturday's SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Longhorns moved up to No. 2 after Ohio State fell to Michigan last week.
Based solely on Tuesday's rankings, the Bulldogs would be seeded No. 7 and host 10t0-seeded Indiana in the opening round of the CFP playoffs.
Of course, Georgia can do better than that should it defeat Texas in the SEC Championship to earn a first-round bye and a spot in the quarterfinals.
More to come.
Playoff projections based on Tuesday night's rankings
Based on Tuesday’s rankings, pairings for the playoffs would be as follows:
First Round
G1. No. 12 Arizona State at No. 5 Penn State
G2. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State
G3 No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Notre Dame
G4 No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Georgia
Quarterfinal
G5. Arizona State-Penn State winner vs No. 4 Boise State
G6. Tennessee-Georgia winner vs No. 1 Oregon
G7. Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs No. 3 SMU
G8. Georgia-Indiana winner vs No. 2 Texas
Semifinal
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner.
Game 10. Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner.
Final
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner.
The first-round playoff games are scheduled for December 20, with the higher-ranked seeds boasting home-field advantage.
Then, the quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, where the Chick-fil-A Bowl, the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, and the Fiesta Bowl serve as the hosts.
Semifinal games will be held at the Orange and Cotton Bowl on Jan. 9, with the National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20.