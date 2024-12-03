Advertisement
Published Dec 3, 2024
Bulldogs move to No. 5 in latest rankings
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Georgia jumped a spot to No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings, it was announced Tuesday night on ESPN.

The Bulldogs (10-2) are prepping for Texas (11-1) in Saturday's SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Longhorns moved up to No. 2 after Ohio State fell to Michigan last week.

Based solely on Tuesday's rankings, the Bulldogs would be seeded No. 7 and host 10t0-seeded Indiana in the opening round of the CFP playoffs.

Of course, Georgia can do better than that should it defeat Texas in the SEC Championship to earn a first-round bye and a spot in the quarterfinals.

Playoff projections based on Tuesday night's rankings

Based on Tuesday’s rankings, pairings for the playoffs would be as follows:

First Round

G1. No. 12 Arizona State at No. 5 Penn State

G2. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State

G3 No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Notre Dame

G4 No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Georgia

Quarterfinal

G5. Arizona State-Penn State winner vs No. 4 Boise State

G6. Tennessee-Georgia winner vs No. 1 Oregon

G7. Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs No. 3 SMU

G8. Georgia-Indiana winner vs No. 2 Texas

Semifinal

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner.

Game 10. Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner.

Final

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner.

The first-round playoff games are scheduled for December 20, with the higher-ranked seeds boasting home-field advantage.

Then, the quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, where the Chick-fil-A Bowl, the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, and the Fiesta Bowl serve as the hosts.

Semifinal games will be held at the Orange and Cotton Bowl on Jan. 9, with the National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20.

CFP Playoff Rankings
RankingsTeamRecord

No. 1

Oregon

12-0

No. 2

Texas

11-1

No. 3

Penn State

10-2

No. 4

Notre Dame

11-1

No. 5

Georgia

10-2

No. 6

Ohio State

10-2

No. 7

Tennesse

10-2

No. 8

SMU

11-1

No. 9

Indiana

11-1

No. 10

Boise State

11-1

No. 11

Alabama

9-3

No. 12

Miami

10-2

No. 13

Ole Miss

9-3

No. 14

South Carolina

9-3

No. 15

Arizona State

10-2

No. 16

Iowa State

10-2

No. 17

Clemson

9-3

No. 18

BYU

10-2

No. 19

Missouri

9-3

No. 20

UNLV

10-2

No. 21

Illinois

9-3

No. 22

Syracuse

9-3

No. 23

Colorado

9-3

No. 24

Army

10-1

No. 25

Memphis

10-2

