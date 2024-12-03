Bulldogs move to No. 5 in latest rankings

Georgia jumped a spot to No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings, it was announced Tuesday night on ESPN.

The Bulldogs (10-2) are prepping for Texas (11-1) in Saturday's SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Longhorns moved up to No. 2 after Ohio State fell to Michigan last week.

Based solely on Tuesday's rankings, the Bulldogs would be seeded No. 7 and host 10t0-seeded Indiana in the opening round of the CFP playoffs.

Of course, Georgia can do better than that should it defeat Texas in the SEC Championship to earn a first-round bye and a spot in the quarterfinals.

