Dan Jackson: It's been the best years of my life

Dan Jackson’s journey from walk-on to starter in Georgia’s secondary has a familiar ring. Let’s see. What other walk-on can Bulldog fans recall who originally came to Athens on his own dime, before ultimately enjoying one of the more storied careers in program history? Jackson also knows Stetson Bennett’s story well. The two were teammates on Georgia’s national championships in 2021 and 2022. As the Bulldogs prepare for Saturday’s SEC Championship against Texas, Jackson is helping keep the Bulldogs’ long legacy for successful walk-ons alive. “I mean, coming in, I just definitely looked up to Stetson. It's like you said, a similar journey,” Jackson said. “He always felt like he was working in the right direction with whatever he did—just doing the duty that lies nearest. Whatever we needed him to do at that time, he was going to do it. I just like to learn from great examples like that. It just gives me a lot of encouragement.” Jackson isn’t the only walk-on playing a huge role for the Bulldogs. Running back Cash Jones has played an integral role for Georgia in the backfield this season, primarily as a receiver where he’s caught 22 passes for 238 yards and three scores. Jackson, meanwhile, has a penchant for making big plays. On Kelee Ringo’s national championship-clinching pick-6 against Alabama, Jackson provided the deciding block to spring the former Bulldog cornerback into the end zone. Thirteen starts later, Jackson has been the galvanizing force in this year’s Georgia secondary, and in the Bulldogs’ eight-overtime victory over Georgia Tech, he made two of the game’s biggest defensive plays allowing his team to secure the win. Jackson made the top defensive play of regulation with Georgia down 27-20 with just over three minutes left when he forced a fumble from quarterback Haynes King. Linebacker Chaz Chambliss recovered at the 32 of Georgia Tech. Five plays later, Georgia tied the game on Carson Beck’s second touchdown pass to Dominic Lovett, sending it to overtime. During the marathon overtime, Jackson saved the Bulldogs a second time when he sacked King sending the game to the sixth overtime.

Fellow safety Malaki Starks credits Jackson for much of his personal success. “That connection that we have in that back part of the field. I'm able to know what he's going to do, and I don't even have to look at that type of deal,” Starks said. “I think that's huge. I think a bunch of guys just kind of realize what type of player he is and what type of leader he is. He's easy to follow for sure.” Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart gushed about Jackson during his postgame press conference following Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech. “Man, to think that guy came to Georgia on his own without us even recruiting and to make the plays he's made. That hit and fumble will be one for the ages because he wasn't just hitting a normal dude (Haynes King). That guy's a competitor,” Smart said. “He didn't even have to come back this year. I mean, he debated whether he was going to play football again this year. I think about where we'd be without him. I just have a lot of respect for him and his leadership. And really, you know, all these kids that want to go and transfer and change and do all this. “You look at a guy like Dan Jackson. He is what college football is all about, guys. He's not asking for more money. He's not trying to go somewhere else. The guy just loves Georgia.” Jackson said Monday that the thought of not coming back to Georgia for another season crossed his mind. But with a Covid year of eligibility remaining, why not? “If I didn't come back to UGA, I'm not sure what I’d be doing,” Jackson said. “At first it was a conversation that we had last winter. In my mind, I kind of knew that I definitely wanted to come back. But I felt like I had some unfinished business. For me, I had another shot to win an SEC Championship and a national championship. I couldn't let that pass up.” Jackson confirmed Smart’s comment that the Bulldogs never recruited him out of North Hall High in Gainesville, despite a senior season that saw him earn the Region 7-AAA Player of the Year award after accounting for 1,785 yards with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions. “I got in touch with Coach (Charlton) Warren at the time. He was the DB's coach. He said they watched my film. I basically told them and expressed how much I wanted to play here. From there, it was basically that we have a spot for you at camp, we'd love to have you be a part of the team,” Jackson said. “Definitely the walk-on spot is what it was. I was just excited for the opportunity because I've always wanted to come here.” There have been no regrets. “I mean, it's been some of the best years in my life here. It's been a grind. It definitely hasn't been an easy route,” Jackson said. “I wouldn't trade it for anything. Most thankful for just the relationships I made with these guys, everything we've been through.”