At the top of the profession

Tennessee Tech head coach Bobby Wilder gave quite the label to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Wilder noted that there's always a de facto spokesman at the top of the college football coaching ranks.

With Nick Saban retiring at the end of last season, Wilder believes Smart's the new voice of the sport.

“I truly believe he's the voice of college football right now with Nick Saban retiring. I always feel strongly that you need a voice. You need a strong voice that presents himself in a professional manner that younger coaches can emulate, follow, and listen to,” Wilder said. “I felt that way about Kirby for a long time. I felt that way when he was the coordinator for Coach Saban at Alabama, just his presentation, and how he handles himself under pressure. You watch how he coaches on the sideline, it's very detailed. You watch their sideline, everything's detailed, everything's purposeful, does a really good job with communication with young people and that's an exceptional football program.”

Wilder's team will get a chance to face a Georgia program that just dismantled Clemson 34-3. While Tennessee Tech will earn $550,000 to play this game, Wilder gave an apt description of his expectations for the game.

“If I was being honest, I would tell you that I'm not thrilled to be headed to Athens, Georgia this weekend so I'll be dishonest and say I'm very excited to be playing a game in Sanford Stadium in front of 93,000,” Wilder said.

Injury update

Smart gave an optimistic injury update on defensive linemen Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod. Hall has been recovering from a stress fracture and McLeod is dealing with what Smart described as a "muscle tissue-type" injury.

“Yeah, they’re both doing great, man,” Smart said. “They were running today, flying around the sideline; just running. They were straight-line running, cutting … I’m fired up.”

