With a good chunk of the 2025 class already committed, the focus is already shifting onto a handful of blue-chippers still on the board. Here's a six-pack of early commitment predictions on some of the top 2025 prospects across the Southeast. RELATED: Four commitment predictions in the Midwest

Griffin has frequented Athens more than any other program, and that trend continued this summer amid official visits and other programs across the nation swinging away at the elite prospect. Miami, USC and Georgia are all putting their best foot forward with Griffin, who was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday to see the Dawgs in action again. As this recruitment tightens up and moves closer to the finish line, I like where the in-state program is positioned. Prediction: Georgia

Kromah is one of the few remaining uncommitted high-profile running backs in the country and a decision may not be far off. Kromah, out of South Georgia, is down to Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida State, and there's a sense that the Rivals250 back is leaning toward Auburn and Florida State. There has been buzz around both programs through the summer and into his senior season. After visits back to the Plains for Big Cat Weekend and again for the opener on Saturday, the Tigers are the team coming on strongest for the talented running back. Prediction: Auburn

Linton backed off his short-lived verbal pact to Rutgers in August after declaring for the Scarlet Knights shortly after his official visit in June. The decision to back off that commitment came weeks after earning an offer from Georgia and a continued push from the defensive staff to get Linton on board. Linton was on hand for Georgia's opener and has an official visit locked in later this fall. Georgia is in pole position with the four-star defensive end. Prediction: Georgia

Lockhart has had a roller-coaster of a summer after backing off his in-state pledge to Mississippi State following June official visits there and to Auburn, then making his way back to both campuses to close out July. The Rivals250 linebacker from Mississippi continues to go back and forth between the two SEC contenders and was back on the Plains this weekend for the season opener. It's always difficult to pluck talent out of the Sip, but Hugh Freeze and his staff have made it look seamless so far this cycle. Prediction: Auburn

Sparks is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the Rivals250. Multiple programs have been trending for the four-star two-way prospect. As his senior season at Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School gets going, there's a sense that Sparks prefers to play receiver on Saturdays, which has Mississippi State in the driver's seat at this stage in the process. Michigan and Florida State were other teams in the mix that have slowly fallen off. Prediction: Mississippi State