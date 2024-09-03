It appears that both defensive linemen Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod are making good progress from their recent injuries.

Although their status for Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech (2 p.m., SEC Network+) is unclear, head coach Kirby Smart said after practice Tuesday that both players are improving.

“Yeah, they’re both doing great, man,” Smart told UGASports. “They were running today, flying around the sideline; just running. They were straight-line running, cutting … I’m fired up.”

Hall has missed the past month after undergoing another surgery on his leg to repair a stress fracture in his fibulas, while McLeod has been dealing with what Smart called a “muscle tissue-type” injury.

“I know on Sunday or Monday, I looked out my office, and the two days together … Labor Day … Jordan was out there smoking it across the field,” Smart said. “He was up at 5:30 in the morning on Game Day, rehabbing on his own. He beat Ron (Courson) there, riding a bike in Atlanta. I mean, he’s a different dude when it comes to rehab. He has attacked it and dove all in. I think he’s probably ahead of McLeod.”

But not by much.

“They’re both pushing,” said Smart, who also offered updates on three other players.

Star Joenel Aguero: “Joenel (soft tissues injury) practiced and did everything today,” Smart said. “ I wouldn’t say he’s 100 percent, but he did everything.”

Defensive tackle Warren Brinson: “Warren (contusion) dd some things,” Smart said. “He was out there, he was moving around pretty good. I’d say Joenel is ahead of Warren, but Warren’s got a shot.

Defensive end Mykel Williams: “Mykel (ankle) is out there, you know, watching our guys, doing rehab,” Smart said. “He’s been in all the walkthroughs and things, but he’s just not participating in them.”