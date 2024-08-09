Here is the Aug. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

The top dog in the tight end room

Georgia is fortunate to have added someone with the experience that Ben Yurosek has. Yurosek spent the past four years at Stanford and has played a lot of football.

That stated, Oscar Delp had the privilege of learning Georgia's scheme behind both Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. After Bowers left this past offseason, Delp assumed a much bigger leadership position, tight ends coach Todd Hartley said.

"The biggest growth I've seen from Oscar is just from a maturity standpoint, from a leadership standpoint. He's always been there with Brock. He's always been there with Brock and Darnell, so he's never really had to assume the role of leading the room," Hartley said. "From the time that Brock left, Oscar just naturally stepped into the head of the tight end room and really hasn't looked back. Even having been there, Ben's new, Ben's older. We'll rely on Ben's senior leadership as well, but Oscar is the unquestioned leader of our room."

Where Beck continues to improve

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo shared a moment that impressed him from his star quarterback Carson Beck at a recent practice.

Bobo said Beck wanted to deliver a message to the backup quarterbacks with the team just a couple of weeks away from opening up against Clemson in Atlanta.

"He said, ‘I want to say something to you guys. You need to take this camp like you’re getting ready to play Clemson the first game. I didn’t do that when I was young. I wasn’t taking advantage of every opportunity to get ready to be the starter,’" Bobo said. "That’s an easy thing to say rather than do. I’ve been saying it for 27 years coaching quarterbacks."

That leadership growth stood out in a major way to Bobo. In addition, Bobo said Beck has worked a lot on his deep ball and trusting his receivers to make a play instead of trying to be perfect with the ball's placement.

"He’s done a better job of that. Every time we complete a deep ball, he’s looking at me or looking at Coach Gummy (Montgomery VanGorder, offensive analyst) because he knows that’s what he’s focused on, giving those guys a chance," Bobo said. "Sometimes when you struggle hitting something or doing something as a quarterback, you start to aim. You’re thinking about it too much. Take your drop, read your progression, throw the ball, and play football."

Bobo's press conference