PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: The 'unquestioned leader' at tight end

Oscar Delp has taken a bigger leadership role this offseason. (Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications)
Oscar Delp has taken a bigger leadership role this offseason. (Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Aug. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

The top dog in the tight end room

Georgia is fortunate to have added someone with the experience that Ben Yurosek has. Yurosek spent the past four years at Stanford and has played a lot of football.

That stated, Oscar Delp had the privilege of learning Georgia's scheme behind both Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. After Bowers left this past offseason, Delp assumed a much bigger leadership position, tight ends coach Todd Hartley said.

"The biggest growth I've seen from Oscar is just from a maturity standpoint, from a leadership standpoint. He's always been there with Brock. He's always been there with Brock and Darnell, so he's never really had to assume the role of leading the room," Hartley said. "From the time that Brock left, Oscar just naturally stepped into the head of the tight end room and really hasn't looked back. Even having been there, Ben's new, Ben's older. We'll rely on Ben's senior leadership as well, but Oscar is the unquestioned leader of our room."

Where Beck continues to improve

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo shared a moment that impressed him from his star quarterback Carson Beck at a recent practice.

Bobo said Beck wanted to deliver a message to the backup quarterbacks with the team just a couple of weeks away from opening up against Clemson in Atlanta.

"He said, ‘I want to say something to you guys. You need to take this camp like you’re getting ready to play Clemson the first game. I didn’t do that when I was young. I wasn’t taking advantage of every opportunity to get ready to be the starter,’" Bobo said. "That’s an easy thing to say rather than do. I’ve been saying it for 27 years coaching quarterbacks."

That leadership growth stood out in a major way to Bobo. In addition, Bobo said Beck has worked a lot on his deep ball and trusting his receivers to make a play instead of trying to be perfect with the ball's placement.

"He’s done a better job of that. Every time we complete a deep ball, he’s looking at me or looking at Coach Gummy (Montgomery VanGorder, offensive analyst) because he knows that’s what he’s focused on, giving those guys a chance," Bobo said. "Sometimes when you struggle hitting something or doing something as a quarterback, you start to aim. You’re thinking about it too much. Take your drop, read your progression, throw the ball, and play football."

Bobo's press conference

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL25YRF9XdW1BR3hVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Also on UGASports

The key points from Bobo's press conference.

The key points from Hartley's press conference.

Georgia's outside linebackers are taking some important steps this preseason.

Running back Jonaz Walton discusses his relationship with Georgia.

No surprise here

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QcmVzZWFzb24gV2F0Y2ggTGlzdCAtIPCdkIPwnZCa8J2Qr/CdkJ7w nZCyIPCdkI7igJnwnZCB8J2Qq/CdkKLwnZCe8J2QpyDwnZCA8J2QsPCdkJrw nZCr8J2QnTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2Fyc29uYmVj azAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYXJzb25iZWNrMDE8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdnczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hVOGZFY1lxZkkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9IVThmRWNZcWZJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODIxNjAwMDk1ODEwNTQ3 NzM4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise

Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.

Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdGhlLW15cGVyZmVjdGZyYW5jaGlzZS1kYWlseS1yZWNhcC10aGUtdW5x dWVzdGlvbmVkLWxlYWRlci1hdC10aWdodC1lbmQiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnVnYS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRoZS1teXBlcmZlY3RmcmFuY2hpc2UtZGFpbHktcmVj YXAtdGhlLXVucXVlc3Rpb25lZC1sZWFkZXItYXQtdGlnaHQtZW5kJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxNjAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK