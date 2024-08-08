Georgia assistant head coach and tight ends coach Todd Hartley met with the media on August 8. Here's what he had to say in his preseason press conference.

Hartley noted that he is expected to bring his ample energy every day. The expectation is to be the best position coach in the country every day, and that comes from coaching what he believes is the best position in the country at his alma mater.

On Ben Yurosek, Hartley said he's a very mature kid. He has a calm, poised presence about him where nothing seems to rattle him. If bad plays happen, he moves on. Hartley said he fits the room with his toughness and physicality as well as an athletic standpoint.

Hartley also mentioned that Kirby Smart is very selective with who he brings into the program as transfers. Smart values locker room dynamics and those are taken into account. Yurosek didn't fit the usual criteria in terms of being someone the staff knew well or had played against, but he was experienced and had been very productive in a pro-style offense.

Hartley knocked on the wooden podium when it was noted that Oscar Delp has been very durable. He noted that the biggest area of growth has been in his maturity and leadership. Delp has never had to lead the room before, and you never know how someone will respond when put in that situation. But Hartley said Delp naturally stepped into that role this spring and hasn't looked back.

Hartley said Lawson Luckie has "high competitive character similar to Brock (Bowers)." He's always asking for more roles, plays, tape, et cetera. He wants to be the best. Bringing in a transfer has motivated him even more. Hartley believes that Luckie knows that all three of the top tight ends will be needed this year.

Hartley addressed the uncertainty of walk-ons in college football. He said Georgia wouldn't be able to practice the way it does without them. Hartley noted that Jon Fabris once told him that everybody has a role on these teams. Joe Tereshinski once noted that walk-ons could be the governor of the state, and so shouldn't be treated any differently. Hartley takes that to heart, praising them and criticizing them each when necessary.

When talking about outside linebackers, Hartley mentioned that he has been pleasantly surprised with freshman Quintavius Johnson. He is very athletic and has not been overwhelmed with everything the defense has thrown at him, at least from Hartley's point of view.

Hartley has been very impressed with the growth of the freshmen tight ends Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich. He said they are both an example of the benefits of enrolling early. They were "swimming" in the spring, but when they arrived in the fall, it was like they had been in Athens for a year. Hartley noted that he wouldn't say they're where they're ready to contribute right now necessarily, but they have grown by leaps and bounds since January.

Hartley said the "assume nothing" mantra has been almost like a reset button for everyone in the program. The coaches aren't assuming that even veterans know things; they're building the foundation from the ground up. Hartley said the program isn't assuming they are on third base because they're not.