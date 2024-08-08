PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Georgia's outside linebackers taking important steps

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Understanding your weaknesses and taking steps to improve them is the plan for any position on a football team.

That’s certainly true at outside linebacker.

So far, defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann likes what he sees from the position.

“Those guys in that room have all kind of attacked their weaknesses, whether they've put on a lot of weight, or gotten stronger in the run game,” Schumann told reporters Tuesday.

Gabe Harris and Sam M’Pemba are a couple of examples.

Harris played in 11 games, making nine tackles, while M’Pemba made six stops in the 10 games he played.

“Gabe has become a position versatile player that was really just a hand-down D-end before, and now he's a much more well-rounded out player,” Schumann said. “Sam M’Pemba, he's a guy that didn't play a lot of outside backer before his senior year at IMG, so he's grown a lot as a football player.”

"Those guys that are in that room, I think that they've all attacked areas that needed to improve, which is what you expect of people if they want to grow, and they've done a really good job."
— Glenn Schumann on Georgia's outside linebacker room
They aren’t alone.

More is expected out of sophomore Damon Wilson, while veteran Chaz Chambliss continues to make strides.

“Obviously, there's the utmost respect for what Chaz brings to that room, and he has been a better version of himself this entire offseason,” Schumann said. “I think he's really attacked areas that he needed to grow. He's affected the passing game more, and he's done a better job in terms of what he's done in his place while remaining a tough, gritty player.”

Schumann credits Chambliss’ work ethic and the way he goes about his business for rubbing off on the rest of the players in the outside linebacker room.

“He kind of sums up the whole room in a lot of ways. You have guys that last year were some of the young guys, who are really good in one area, but that position requires a lot,” Schumann said. “You have to be able to cover. Robert Beal is running down the field covering Emeka Egbuka in the Peach Bowl and wheel route, stride for stride with him. That's part of the job's responsibility. You have to be able to set edges and rush the passer. Because of the style of defense we play, it's a really hybrid role even though it's an edge player.”

Another player who will have the opportunity to play a hybrid role is Mykel Williams.

Williams doubled as a defensive end/outside linebacker in the Orange Bowl against Florida State, enjoying his best statistical game of the year.

Inside linebacker Jalon Walker is considered another hybrid defender who can line up at outside linebacker in passing downs.

“On game day, their roles are based on what we think is best to win the game. As these guys have matured and grown and have been able to go through this learning process multiple times, they can take on more, and it makes it easier to play them in a variety of roles,” Schumann said. “Guys that can do multiple things, you obviously want to find ways to highlight them if they're productive, and Mykel's one of those guys. He's going to affect the game in a variety of ways this year.”

Ultimately, that’s the goal for the entire position.

If Georgia wants to create the type of havoc that the Bulldogs have historically been known for, the outside linebacker room will need to be responsible.

“That whole room has done a really good job. Those guys that are in that room, I think that they've all attacked areas that needed to improve, which is what you expect of people if they want to grow, and they've done a really good job,” Schumann said. “I'm pleased with that room to this point of camp.”

Gabe Harris (29) is one of several defenders who will be playing more of a hybrid role.
Gabe Harris (29) is one of several defenders who will be playing more of a hybrid role. (UGA Sports Communications)
