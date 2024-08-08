PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Mike Bobo on how Carson Beck has changed, where he can still improve

Carson Beck (15). Photo by Lance McCurley.
Carson Beck (15). Photo by Lance McCurley.
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Mike Bobo saw a perfect example of Carson Beck's growth as a leader during the first quarterback meeting of the fall.

Georgia's incumbent starting quarterback interrupted his offensive coordinator to deliver a message to the backup signal callers.

"He said, ‘I want to say something to you guys. You need to take this camp like you’re getting ready to play Clemson the first game. I didn’t do that when I was young. I wasn’t taking advantage of every opportunity to get ready to be the starter,’" Bobo said. "That’s an easy thing to say rather than do. I’ve been saying it for 27 years coaching quarterbacks."

That sense of urgency and not taking anything for granted is the biggest change Bobo has seen in his quarterback.

According to Bobo, Beck isn't approaching this camp like a player who shined in his first year as a starter in 2023. Rather, he's going about things like a younger player still hungry to prove himself.

Bobo alluded to Thursday's offensive install meeting as an example.

"It's going to be an install, but it's not going to be a new install for him," Bobo said. "It's going to be a lot of things that he's heard over the four or five years that he's been here, but he's going to be locked in, being where his feet are, paying attention. There might be one little nugget today that is a little bit different than last year or something that's going to help him be better at whatever play we're installing. So I think he's got a really, really good mindset of focusing every day and controlling what he can control and getting better because last year's last year, tomorrow's tomorrow."

Of course, Beck isn't perfect.

Bobo said that over the course of the offseason, Beck has worked on his deep balls and just giving his receivers a chance to make a play, as opposed to trying to be too perfect.

"He’s done a better job of that. Every time we complete a deep ball, he’s looking at me or looking at Coach Gummy (Montgomery VanGorder, offensive analyst) because he knows that’s what he’s focused on, giving those guys a chance," Bobo said. "Sometimes when you struggle hitting something or doing something as a quarterback, you start to aim. You’re thinking about it too much. Take your drop, read your progression, throw the ball, and play football."

More than anything, Bobo wants Beck to be himself. He praised Beck's even-keeled demeanor and said he doesn't need to try and be more excitable just for the sake of doing so.

As the season gets going, Bobo has the utmost confidence in Beck as the spearhead of what should be a very potent offense.

"His position and his job is to enhance the play of others," Bobo said. "He's going into his second year. Last year he was a first-year starter, and we're trying to get him off on solid ground. As the season went on, he gained confidence, confidence, confidence, and he has confidence. There's things he's got to work on, but he's a confident young man. He's got to instill that confidence in the players that are around him."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvbWlrZS1ib2JvLW9uLWhvdy1jYXJzb24tYmVjay1oYXMtY2hhbmdlZC13 aGVyZS1oZS1jYW4tc3RpbGwtaW1wcm92ZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdWdhLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGbWlrZS1ib2JvLW9uLWhvdy1jYXJzb24tYmVjay1oYXMtY2hh bmdlZC13aGVyZS1oZS1jYW4tc3RpbGwtaW1wcm92ZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYw JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==