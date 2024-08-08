Mike Bobo saw a perfect example of Carson Beck's growth as a leader during the first quarterback meeting of the fall.

Georgia's incumbent starting quarterback interrupted his offensive coordinator to deliver a message to the backup signal callers.

"He said, ‘I want to say something to you guys. You need to take this camp like you’re getting ready to play Clemson the first game. I didn’t do that when I was young. I wasn’t taking advantage of every opportunity to get ready to be the starter,’" Bobo said. "That’s an easy thing to say rather than do. I’ve been saying it for 27 years coaching quarterbacks."

That sense of urgency and not taking anything for granted is the biggest change Bobo has seen in his quarterback.

According to Bobo, Beck isn't approaching this camp like a player who shined in his first year as a starter in 2023. Rather, he's going about things like a younger player still hungry to prove himself.

Bobo alluded to Thursday's offensive install meeting as an example.

"It's going to be an install, but it's not going to be a new install for him," Bobo said. "It's going to be a lot of things that he's heard over the four or five years that he's been here, but he's going to be locked in, being where his feet are, paying attention. There might be one little nugget today that is a little bit different than last year or something that's going to help him be better at whatever play we're installing. So I think he's got a really, really good mindset of focusing every day and controlling what he can control and getting better because last year's last year, tomorrow's tomorrow."

Of course, Beck isn't perfect.

Bobo said that over the course of the offseason, Beck has worked on his deep balls and just giving his receivers a chance to make a play, as opposed to trying to be too perfect.

"He’s done a better job of that. Every time we complete a deep ball, he’s looking at me or looking at Coach Gummy (Montgomery VanGorder, offensive analyst) because he knows that’s what he’s focused on, giving those guys a chance," Bobo said. "Sometimes when you struggle hitting something or doing something as a quarterback, you start to aim. You’re thinking about it too much. Take your drop, read your progression, throw the ball, and play football."

More than anything, Bobo wants Beck to be himself. He praised Beck's even-keeled demeanor and said he doesn't need to try and be more excitable just for the sake of doing so.

As the season gets going, Bobo has the utmost confidence in Beck as the spearhead of what should be a very potent offense.

"His position and his job is to enhance the play of others," Bobo said. "He's going into his second year. Last year he was a first-year starter, and we're trying to get him off on solid ground. As the season went on, he gained confidence, confidence, confidence, and he has confidence. There's things he's got to work on, but he's a confident young man. He's got to instill that confidence in the players that are around him."