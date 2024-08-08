Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo met with the media on August 8. Here's what he had to say in his annual preseason press conference.

Bobo said he, like other coaches, runs similar plays to what he ran 20-plus years ago, just out of different formations. He also relies on those who he has played for and coached with as he continues to try and innovate on offense. Bobo added that the game might have been simpler decades ago, but he has to adapt to modern offense while also maintaining the toughness and physicality of the program.

When looking at the offense as a whole, Bobo feels good about the connection the unit has developed. That shows up whether things have gone good or bad in practice. There hasn't been any pointing fingers.

On Carson Beck, Bobo said he is trying to have a sense of urgency about everything he does every day. Beck wrote many things on the board in the meeting room for the quarterbacks to do, and the top was to be where your feet are. Beck knows that what he can control is just being in the moment every day despite outside hype and noise about his future.

As far as areas of improvement, Bobo said the coaches have worked with Beck on the deep ball. It doesn't always have to be perfect, you just have to give the receiver a chance to make a play. He has done a better job of that through spring and into fall camp.

Bobo noted that center Jared Wilson has "missed some things" but has done as much as possible. He's doing the majority of the work, especially with communication and calls and things like that. Wilson's injury has also opened up opportunity for other guys. Bobo joked that his son Drew Bobo is "hell on wheels" as a reserve center.

Bobo called out the offensive line for showing the entire team how to come to practice every day ready to go.

Bobo spends a lot of time with Arian Smith on a daily basis. They work on route technique, body control, adjusting to the deep ball with your eyes, and other such things. Bobo added that Smith can affect plays just by being on the field and drawing attention from the defense. He said the biggest thing with Smith is being consistent every day and being a well-rounded receiver.

Bobo said tight ends have evolved in how they're used in today's game. Even during his previous stint at Georgia, guys were just big receivers who transitioned to tight end. That carries over to today. Bobo alluded to all the different ways that the Bulldogs used Brock Bowers. The position is most valuable because of the matchups they can create, which means more tight ends on the field more of the time.

Bobo said the Jaden Rashada transfer came about because the team desired a fourth scholarship quarterback. He arrived in early May and has been learning the playbook. All the backups are controlling what they can control. Bobo noted that Beck told the backups during their first meeting that they needed to prepare for the Clemson game as if they would play, which is something he didn't do when he was younger.

The transfer receivers have done a nice job since arriving in the spring. They're now at the point where they can compete for jobs and playing time. They can line up faster and be coached more on technique.

Bobo noted there is more depth at running back now than there was at this time a year ago. Reps can be spaced out to keep guys from wearing down. Those guys have been paying attention and accepting hard coaching. They do a good job of contributing to the passing game as well.