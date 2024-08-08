PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Key points from Mike Bobo's preseason press conference

John and Alice Sands offensive coordinator Mike Bobo during Georgia’s scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
John and Alice Sands offensive coordinator Mike Bobo during Georgia’s scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo met with the media on August 8. Here's what he had to say in his annual preseason press conference.

Bobo said he, like other coaches, runs similar plays to what he ran 20-plus years ago, just out of different formations. He also relies on those who he has played for and coached with as he continues to try and innovate on offense. Bobo added that the game might have been simpler decades ago, but he has to adapt to modern offense while also maintaining the toughness and physicality of the program.

When looking at the offense as a whole, Bobo feels good about the connection the unit has developed. That shows up whether things have gone good or bad in practice. There hasn't been any pointing fingers.

On Carson Beck, Bobo said he is trying to have a sense of urgency about everything he does every day. Beck wrote many things on the board in the meeting room for the quarterbacks to do, and the top was to be where your feet are. Beck knows that what he can control is just being in the moment every day despite outside hype and noise about his future.

As far as areas of improvement, Bobo said the coaches have worked with Beck on the deep ball. It doesn't always have to be perfect, you just have to give the receiver a chance to make a play. He has done a better job of that through spring and into fall camp.

Bobo noted that center Jared Wilson has "missed some things" but has done as much as possible. He's doing the majority of the work, especially with communication and calls and things like that. Wilson's injury has also opened up opportunity for other guys. Bobo joked that his son Drew Bobo is "hell on wheels" as a reserve center.

Bobo called out the offensive line for showing the entire team how to come to practice every day ready to go.

Bobo spends a lot of time with Arian Smith on a daily basis. They work on route technique, body control, adjusting to the deep ball with your eyes, and other such things. Bobo added that Smith can affect plays just by being on the field and drawing attention from the defense. He said the biggest thing with Smith is being consistent every day and being a well-rounded receiver.

Bobo said tight ends have evolved in how they're used in today's game. Even during his previous stint at Georgia, guys were just big receivers who transitioned to tight end. That carries over to today. Bobo alluded to all the different ways that the Bulldogs used Brock Bowers. The position is most valuable because of the matchups they can create, which means more tight ends on the field more of the time.

Bobo said the Jaden Rashada transfer came about because the team desired a fourth scholarship quarterback. He arrived in early May and has been learning the playbook. All the backups are controlling what they can control. Bobo noted that Beck told the backups during their first meeting that they needed to prepare for the Clemson game as if they would play, which is something he didn't do when he was younger.

The transfer receivers have done a nice job since arriving in the spring. They're now at the point where they can compete for jobs and playing time. They can line up faster and be coached more on technique.

Bobo noted there is more depth at running back now than there was at this time a year ago. Reps can be spaced out to keep guys from wearing down. Those guys have been paying attention and accepting hard coaching. They do a good job of contributing to the passing game as well.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mva2V5LXBvaW50cy1mcm9tLW1pa2UtYm9iby1zLXByZXNlYXNvbi1wcmVz cy1jb25mZXJlbmNlIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3lu YyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lv biBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9u CiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpz IjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9 KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0Njkm Yzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1Z2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZrZXkt cG9pbnRzLWZyb20tbWlrZS1ib2JvLXMtcHJlc2Vhc29uLXByZXNzLWNvbmZl cmVuY2UmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE2MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+ Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=