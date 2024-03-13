Here is the March 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Ratledge keeps cross training

Tate Ratledge will return this season as one of the best offensive guards in the nation.

Georgia knows exactly what it has in the veteran lineman at the position, and therefore, it wants to see what else he can do with the offensive line. Early on, Ratledge is seeing some reps at center as Georgia looks to replace Sedrick Van Pran.

“I have taken a few snaps so far this spring. As practice goes, everybody gets developed,” Ratledge said. “You’ll see people get moved here, there, everywhere.”

While Ratledge is seeing some snaps at center, by no means does this indicate any kind of potential position change.

Jared Wilson is the next man up at center and will continue to be expected to replace Van Pran this season. Having taken some reps at center, Ratledge has an even greater appreciation for what Van Pran meant to the team.

“It made me have a lot more respect for what Sed did,” Ratledge said. “I called him and told him I had a newfound respect for all he did last year.”

Why this spring is different for Beck

Given that he's entering the spring as Georgia's starting quarterback compare to last year, Carson Beck is vocalizing his leadership presence a bit more. Having gone through a 13-1 season that ended in an Orange Bowl win, Beck has fully taken the reins of the team.

"I’m super comfortable leading and talking, kind of guiding guys in the right direction, because I’ve done it. I think that people respect me now that I have done it," Beck said. "I think that was kind of the thing that held me back maybe from being a little more vocal last year, or being a bigger leader last year because I hadn’t really done it yet. Now that I kind of have a year under my belt, I think when guys look at me and respect me, it’s a lot easier to tell someone to do something or try to guide them the right way."

Kirby Smart gives injury report