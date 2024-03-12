Mykel Williams couldn’t help but laugh when asked if quarterback Carson Beck had been offering rides in his recently purchased Lamborghini.

“Quite a few,” Williams chuckled. “Carson’s a real big team guy. He loves us, man.”

Of all the topics bandied about during Tuesday’s media session to preview spring practice, Beck’s recently acquired $300,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante may have been the popular topic of the day.

“I’ve always been a car guy since I was a kid," Beck said. "My dream car when I was really, really young was actually a Mustang. I never had one, but kind of grew out of it when I was 14 or 15. But yeah, being able to associate myself with such a large brand name, being able to get that car is a blessing. It’s been awesome.”

According to Beck, there’s nothing quite like opening the front door, hopping in the driver’s seat, and taking a deep breath.

The smell is intoxicating.

“There’s just something about pulling out of the driveway and hearing a well-built engine, the exhaust. It’s hard to explain,” Beck said. “It just puts a smile on my face.”

Beck also realizes why others may have concerns, wondering if having a $300,000 car in Athens might qualify as a distraction for the quarterback.

“It’s not a big deal at all, in my opinion. I bought a car. That’s really all it is,” Beck said. “Obviously, a lot of people are going to look at it and say what a terrible decision, a terrible choice with his money. But it’s just a car. At the end of the day, it’s not that big of a deal."

Roommate Tate Ratledge can vouch for everything Beck had to say.

“He’s been a huge car guy for a while now,” Ratledge said. “I think it’s cool for him to finally live out that dream of his.”

Just don’t eat in the passenger’s seat.

“I don’t think he’d let me do that,” Ratledge said.