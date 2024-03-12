Georgia Football News and Notes for Tuesday
Carson Beck: "I've always been a car guy"
Mykel Williams couldn’t help but laugh when asked if quarterback Carson Beck had been offering rides in his recently purchased Lamborghini.
“Quite a few,” Williams chuckled. “Carson’s a real big team guy. He loves us, man.”
Of all the topics bandied about during Tuesday’s media session to preview spring practice, Beck’s recently acquired $300,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante may have been the popular topic of the day.
“I’ve always been a car guy since I was a kid," Beck said. "My dream car when I was really, really young was actually a Mustang. I never had one, but kind of grew out of it when I was 14 or 15. But yeah, being able to associate myself with such a large brand name, being able to get that car is a blessing. It’s been awesome.”
According to Beck, there’s nothing quite like opening the front door, hopping in the driver’s seat, and taking a deep breath.
The smell is intoxicating.
“There’s just something about pulling out of the driveway and hearing a well-built engine, the exhaust. It’s hard to explain,” Beck said. “It just puts a smile on my face.”
Beck also realizes why others may have concerns, wondering if having a $300,000 car in Athens might qualify as a distraction for the quarterback.
“It’s not a big deal at all, in my opinion. I bought a car. That’s really all it is,” Beck said. “Obviously, a lot of people are going to look at it and say what a terrible decision, a terrible choice with his money. But it’s just a car. At the end of the day, it’s not that big of a deal."
Roommate Tate Ratledge can vouch for everything Beck had to say.
“He’s been a huge car guy for a while now,” Ratledge said. “I think it’s cool for him to finally live out that dream of his.”
Just don’t eat in the passenger’s seat.
“I don’t think he’d let me do that,” Ratledge said.
Tate Ratledge seeing reps at a new position, just in case
Ratledge is taking some reps at center, the senior told reporters on Tuesday.
“I have taken a few snaps so far this spring. As practice goes, everybody gets developed,” Ratledge said. “You’ll see people get moved here, there, everywhere.”
No, Ratledge is not looking at a position change.
Jared Wilson is still expected to take over for Sedrick Van Pran. However, the Bulldogs need some depth, and position coach Stacy Searels wants to see if Ratledge could potentially handle the job.
“It made me have a lot more respect for what Sed did,” Ratledge said. “I called him and told him I had a newfound respect for all he did last year.”
More from Kirby Smart
…Leadership is developed, not given. That was Smart’s response when asked what he could tell about that aspect of his team at this early stage.
“The leadership thing is going to be a question everybody asks. But you earn that. You don't just inherit that. You don't inherit it from previous years,” Smart said. “From January, off-season conditioning, February, all the running we've done, practice, will show a lot of that. There's been guys popping up in skull sessions doing a good job. We get to cultivate more leadership in these small groups. I'm very pleased with where we are. I'm very pleased with some of the returning not accepting complacency for themselves”
…Props for Dell McGee: “I’ve been kind of anticipating that with Coach McGee for a long time. He certainly was well--how do I say this--deserving a long time ago, okay? He has not gotten his opportunity till now. He'll seize that opportunity and do a great job. Dell, Linda, and their son Austin have been tremendous for Athens, Georgia,” Smart said. “There’s nobody that I relied on more heavily the last nine years, eight years, than Dell McGee. I'm so excited for him to get this opportunity. Something he's always aspired to do. He'll be successful whatever he does. As much as we benefited from Dell's growth, he helped our growth. He helped me become a much better head coach having had that experience at the high school level the places he's done, and the relationships he has. That part will be missed.”