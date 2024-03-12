What common thread ties Georgia's four new assistant coaches together?

At first glance, they appear quite different. James Coley returns as receivers coach. Josh Crawford takes over as running backs coach after coming from Georgia Tech. Donte Williams and Travaris Robinson will coach defensive backs and safeties, respectively.

But what all four have in common is the belief from their new head coach, Kirby Smart, that they will be able to help continue Georgia's recent on-field success.

"I don't worry about the standard of excellence, the transition," Smart said on Tuesday, Georgia's first day of spring practice. "They've got to go out and do it. We've got to go out and practice, and that starts today."

There's reason for Smart to feel confident.

Coley previously coached on Georgia's staff from 2016-19.

"James Coley has been on our staff before and understands the standard and the expectations," Smart said. "Part of the main reason we hired Coach Coley was the fact that I knew he knew the standard, he knew how things operate here, he's a really good recruiter, he's a great teacher. That was an asset."

Robinson also has some Georgia ties. He has worked with Bulldog analyst Will Muschamp, whom he replaced in the on-field coaching role, at multiple stops in his career. Smart also noted that Robinson came from Alabama, which has operated similarly to Georgia in recent years.

Williams, meanwhile, has already gotten his feet wet in Athens.

"What helps with that transition is Donte went through the entire bowl practices," Smart said. "He's done practices with us, he knows our players, he knows how we practice and knows the detail of it, so it's a huge advantage for him."

Crawford worked under another Nick Saban disciple in Brent Key at Georgia Tech. Like Robinson, he understands how things operate at programs such as Georgia or Alabama.

A coach with deep ties in the Peach State, Crawford had been on Smart's radar for a while before his hiring.

"I'm confident in Coach Crawford," Smart said. "We interviewed him as a wide receivers candidate and felt so strongly about him as a football coach. I don't think you have to be any certain position if you're a good football coach. It's very evident across the state, the places in our state; I have a lot of respect for the places he's coached, what he's done, and how he's grown. We think he fits our program."

Except for Williams, the new coaches will get their first taste of a Georgia practice on Tuesday when the Bulldogs hit the field for their initial spring practice.