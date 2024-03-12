Kirby Smart has noticed something with his starting quarterback.

Returning starter Carson Beck isn't the loudest guy in the room, not the rah-rah, Tim Tebow-esque style of leader under center. He isn't usually the type to assert himself often or jump into situations where he isn't needed.

But over the past few days, that mentality has shifted a bit.

"He's done that more in the last couple of days since being back from spring break," Smart said before Georgia's first spring practice on Tuesday. "And I expect to see that even more today in terms of leadership in the huddle and the things he does."

If Beck's leadership style is different, well, that's because his life as a Bulldog has changed.

At this time last year, Beck found himself battling Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton for the starting job. He didn't necessarily have the confidence to speak out and direct his teammates on the field or in the meeting room.

But after a strong 2023 season, that has changed.

"I’m super comfortable leading and talking, kind of guiding guys in the right direction, because I’ve done it. I think that people respect me now that I have done it," Beck said. "I think that was kind of the thing that held me back maybe from being a little more vocal last year, or being a bigger leader last year because I hadn’t really done it yet. Now that I kind of have a year under my belt, I think when guys look at me and respect me, it’s a lot easier to tell someone to do something or try to guide them the right way."

Beck is now able to work more on his own game as well. He said he can "focus on competing against myself" more as the incumbent starter instead of trying to win a competition.

Even with the season still five months away, Beck is already trying to put his best foot forward. Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said he has seen Beck take command of the offense and make extra time to throw with receivers.

With plenty of newcomers at that position, Smart said Beck will need to continue building that chemistry with weapons such as London Humphreys, Colbie Young, Michael Jackson III, and freshmen Sacovie White and Nitro Tuggle.

As for Beck's primary motivation, it's the same as ever. After watching from the bench as Georgia won a pair of national titles, he wants a ring he can truly call his own.

"It would mean everything to me," Beck said of the possibility of winning a championship. "That’s always been my goal individually as a player, and it’s always a team goal. Like I said, it did have some decision on last year. But every year is a new year and that goal is always going to stay the same, regardless of what happened the year before."