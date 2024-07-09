Here is the July 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Giant commitment

On Monday, Georgia received a commitment from Jahzare Jackson, a 6-foot-11 and 330-pound offensive line prospect. A member of the 2024 class, Jackson will become Georgia's tallest ever signee after signing his national letter of intent.

Jackson's path to Georgia is unconventional as he just recently switched to football. He played basketball all through high school and hasn't played football since the eighth grade.

Obviously, a player with this kind of size and athleticism is too much to pass up, regardless of game film.

"Why UGA? Shoot, I fell in love with the coaches. I fell in love with the school. Players were welcoming when I got there," Jackson said in his announcement post via Instagram. "I'm still in Georgia, too, at the end of the day. That was a big thing for me still being able to be in Georgia. I just felt like when I got there, it was home for real. All the coaches were cool."

Why Morgan committed to Georgia

Class of 2025 cornerback Jaylan Morgan explained why he chose to commit to Georgia.

"I wanted to be the best me possible," Morgan said. "To be the best, you’ve got to be with the best. I feel like Coach Smart (Kirby Smart, head coach) has a great vision for his program on where he wants to take it. They want to be the next dynasty. They already are, in my eyes. I wanted to be around great players that’ll make me better every day and bring another championship home with them."

Seen as a safety at Georgia, Morgan credited his bond with co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Travaris Robinson as a main reason why for his commitment.

"It made it kind of like a no-brainer. I know he cares for me," Morgan said. "He gave me advice about all the schools. He wasn’t trying to sway me one way or another. He was telling me stuff like so I can keep it in mind. I could tell he had my best interests at heart. No matter where I’d be, he would root for me, which you always want to play behind somebody like that. You can thrive under somebody like that."

