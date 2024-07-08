Georgia has added some size to its already gigantic offensive line class in 2024 with the commitment of IMG Academy’s Jahzare Jackson.

Jackson committed to Georgia on Monday over Arkansas and Florida.

Jackson, a 6-foot-11, 330-pound tackle, won't wait long to join the Bulldogs. He will start classes soon.

"Why UGA? Shoot, I fell in love with the coaches. I fell in love with the school. Players were welcoming when I got there," Jackson said in his announcement post via Instagram. "I'm still in Georgia, too, at the end of the day. That was a big thing for me still being able to be in Georgia. I just felt like when I got there, it was home for real. All the coaches were cool."

Jackson recently came on the scene after trying out for the NBA Draft. He played at Overtime Elite, a basketball academy based in Atlanta. Jackson was a three-star prospect out of IMG Academy but decided to join OTE out of high school. He played at OTE, where he won a few championships, and was a teammate of new Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James.

Jackson decided to take another route and try football, which he hadn't played in a few years.

Last month, Jackson worked out at Miami, and his recruitment took off. Jackson officially visited Georgia from June 21-23, and it all clicked for him, especially after talking with Kirby Smart.

"He's got these laminated papers, you know? They've got the whole list of who got drafted in the past year," Jackson explained. "All the players that got drafted from Georgia are in red."

The gigantic lineman has committed to the Bulldogs and will play football for the first time since eighth grade. Jackson will play offensive tackle at Georgia and take a year to develop.

Jackson would become the tallest Bulldog signee in the program’s history, surpassing Bernard Williams, a 6-foot-9 offensive lineman who played at Georgia from 1990-93.