Jaylan Morgan had an entirely different mindset a few months ago.

The 2025 Rivals250 defensive back had a different group of top schools. He had a different vision for how his recruitment would shake out.

Then Georgia came calling with an offer on April 18. That offer, one that Morgan didn't think would come, shook up his recruitment in a major way.

Less than three months later, Morgan is the newest member of Georgia's 2025 class.