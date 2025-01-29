The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Recruiting never stops

Here is the Jan. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Georgia offers Florida State commit

Georgia is hoping to flip another Florida State commit, much like it did with KJ Bolden a year ago.

The Bulldogs recently offered safety Darryl Bell III, a four-star product from Miami Lakes, Florida. Georgia's offer came from co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson.

"(We) talked about the people that he produced in the NFL and what to expect in my position as part of the program," Bell said. "I know I'm going to be pushed to the limit with Coach T-Rob coaching me. Also knowing the names that he has produced, I know he'll teach me the tricks and hints to locking a team's key slot receiver."

Twenty-nine recent offers

Trent Smallwood took a closer look at the 29 recent offers that Georgia sent out.

Among those players are quarterbacks Jonas Williams and Colton Nussmeier.

Georgia hoops gets back on winning track

The Georgia men's basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 71-60 win over South Carolina.

“Our hunger needed to be up, and it was a must-win at home against a really strong South Carolina team. We just all play our heart out,” freshman Asa Newell said. “We just needed to put wood in the fire, and that's what we did tonight. We’ve just got to be hungrier. I feel like we're getting our swagger back. Our confidence is back. Guys are shooting the ball without something in the back of their mind. Like I said, this was a must-win to get the ball rolling.”

