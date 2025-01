Georgia and Florida State frequently butt heads on the recruiting trail.

As the Seminoles have regained prominence over the past few years, more and more recruits have both the Bulldogs and the Seminoles among their finalists. Five-star safety KJ Bolden is just one recent example, as he flipped from Florida State to Georgia on Signing Day in 2023.

Georgia now has its eyes on another Seminole commit, as the Bulldogs offered Darryl Bell III on January 22.