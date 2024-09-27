Here is the Sept. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Offensive identity

Trent Smallwood noted that Georgia has yet to find its offensive identity to start this season. Clemson gave the offense problems in the first half of Georgia's 34-3 win. Kentucky was problematic for Georgia's offense for the entire four quarters.

Smallwood wrote that the Bulldogs will need to ensure the offense is gaining first downs consistently and in manageable third-down situations if they are to beat Alabama on Saturday.

"If Georgia does not develop a running game, winning in Tuscaloosa will be extremely hard. The Bulldogs have averaged 6.05 yards per rush on first down, but found themselves playing behind the sticks a lot against Kentucky," Smallwood wrote. "Trevor Etienne is Georgia's most dynamic playmaker on offense. He is averaging 6.5 yards per carry and 4.38 yards after contact. Georgia has to get him involved early and often on Saturday with freshman running back Nate Frazier (5.7 yards per carry) pitching in.

"Alabama will be able to pin it's ears back if they get Georgia in third and long situations. The Tide is not as dynamic at rushing the passer as in years past but do have some talented players. LT Overton leads the defense with 13 quarterback pressures on the season. Tim Keenan III and Que Robinson each have six a piece. Getting in third and long situations will not be ideal for this Bulldogs offense on Saturday."

What this game could mean for recruiting

Jed May makes a compelling point about why this game is so important for Georgia when it comes to firmly establishing itself as the premier program in college football, with no other competitors.

"A win this Saturday catapults Georgia over Alabama as THE program in college football. No longer will the Bulldogs be one of the programs at the top, but rather the singular program that stands out in the minds of fans and, most importantly, recruits. Some prospects already see Georgia in that light. But there’s always the nagging stats - Kirby Smart’s 1-5 record against the Crimson Tide chief among them. That’s something that the Crimson Tide, even under the new regime of Kalen Deboer, no doubt sell in recruiting.

"That’s what makes this game the most significant of the three marquee road tests on Georgia’s schedule. Texas can’t tout extensive recent success against Georgia. Neither can Ole Miss."

