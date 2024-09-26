Georgia and Alabama meet once again and this time it is in Tuscaloosa. The last time Georgia won at Bryant-Denny Stadium was in 2007 and Kirby Smart was in his first season as the Crimson Tide’s defensive back coach. That is also the game where ESPN’s Mike Patrick asked Todd Blackledge about a famous pop star and what is she is doing with her life (Here is more story and what was said courtesy of Honorable Mention Sports.)

-----

Here are a couple of notes on the history of the series:

Alabama has a 43-26-4 advantage in the series. Georgia won the first game back in 1895 in Columbus, Georgia and its coach at the time was the legendary Glenn “Pop” Warner. Georgia once had a 9-4-3 series advantage through the 1921 season.

There were three ties in the first seven meetings and two of those three had a final score of 0 to 0.

From 1959 to 1965, Georgia’s season opener was Alabama. The Bulldogs only won two of those battles (the first and last in that stretch).

Hall of Fame coach Wally Butts has seven wins against the Crimson Tide as the Bulldogs’ top man (7-11-1) and fellow hall of famer Vince Dooley has three (3-5). Jim Donnan never faced Alabama as a head coach. Mark Richt faced them six times – winning the first three and losing the next three.

Five of Kirby Smart’s 16 career losses are against Alabama (31%) including the only two since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Those games came against Nick Saban…

Kalen DeBoer is now Alabama’s leader and several times Georgia has faced a first-year Bama coach and more times than not, the Bulldogs have been successful. Here are the last five that faced the Dawgs in Season One as the Alabama head coach.