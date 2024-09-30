Here is the Sept. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Not ready to play

Anthony Dasher wrote that any observer could reasonably conclude that Georgia was not prepared for Alabama at the beginning of Saturday's 41-34 loss.

In a blink, the Crimson Tide were up 28-0, forcing the Bulldogs to play catch up the entire game. Credit Georgia for a furious second-half rally, which actually saw it take a 34-33 lead before Alabama answered with a 75-yard touchdown from Jalen Milroe to Ryan Williams.

"One can only go by what he or she sees, and the eye test tells you that Georgia did not come out ready to play," Dasher wrote. "Ultimately, that’s on (Kirby) Smart. It’s the job of him and his assistants to make the corrections, just as it’s the job of the players to eliminate the kind of game-killing mistakes and turnovers that ruined Georgia’s chances Saturday night."

Dasher added that with eight regular-season games to go, Georgia will have plenty of opportunities to state their case for College Football Playoff inclusion.

"If they can, then the Bulldogs have a chance to respond. Despite tough remaining games to include Ole Miss, Texas and Tennessee, Georgia will stay in the running for the CFP as long as it continues winning," Dasher wrote. "But we’re going to see a lot more from everyone - Smart, his assistants and players if the Bulldogs’ standard is to continue to be met. Saturday night wasn’t it."

Film Don't Lie