The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Not prepared at the start

Jalen Milroe runs for a touchdown in Alabama's win over Georgia. (Kathryn Skeean/UGASports.com)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Sept. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Not ready to play

Anthony Dasher wrote that any observer could reasonably conclude that Georgia was not prepared for Alabama at the beginning of Saturday's 41-34 loss.

In a blink, the Crimson Tide were up 28-0, forcing the Bulldogs to play catch up the entire game. Credit Georgia for a furious second-half rally, which actually saw it take a 34-33 lead before Alabama answered with a 75-yard touchdown from Jalen Milroe to Ryan Williams.

"One can only go by what he or she sees, and the eye test tells you that Georgia did not come out ready to play," Dasher wrote. "Ultimately, that’s on (Kirby) Smart. It’s the job of him and his assistants to make the corrections, just as it’s the job of the players to eliminate the kind of game-killing mistakes and turnovers that ruined Georgia’s chances Saturday night."

Dasher added that with eight regular-season games to go, Georgia will have plenty of opportunities to state their case for College Football Playoff inclusion.

"If they can, then the Bulldogs have a chance to respond. Despite tough remaining games to include Ole Miss, Texas and Tennessee, Georgia will stay in the running for the CFP as long as it continues winning," Dasher wrote. "But we’re going to see a lot more from everyone - Smart, his assistants and players if the Bulldogs’ standard is to continue to be met. Saturday night wasn’t it."

Film Don't Lie

His best and worst game

Quarterback Carson Beck's story arc through Saturday's loss at Alabama was quite remarkable.

On Georgia's first drive, Beck completed his first pass to Dominic Lovett and dropped a perfect throw to Arian Smith that was dropped. He then began to falter and threw two interceptions, lost a fumble, and committed an intentional grounding in Georgia's end zone for a safety.

But in the second half, Beck put the offense on his shoulders and almost led the Bulldogs to an improbable victory. In the end, Beck threw for 439 yards and three touchdowns, but also three interceptions.

His third pick came with less than a minute to play in the game in the end zone on a game-tying attempt in the end zone.

“I am really proud of our guys and how we fought,” Beck said. “Obviously I am upset. I am not big on moral victories. I believe in winning and losing, and we lost. But we fought hard.”

Peach State Power Hour

Also on UGASports

The Pro Football Focus player grades from Georgia's loss to Alabama.

All of the important stats from Georgia's loss to the Crimson Tide.

The early betting line for Georgia's upcoming game against Auburn.

