1 – Trevor Etienne had his first career rushing touchdown with Georgia. He had 14 in two seasons with Florida.

2/2 – Jalen Milroe had two touchdown passes and two touchdown rushes in the game. It was the sixth time in his career that he has had at least two of each.

3 – Carson Beck threw three touchdown passes in the game. It was his fifth time in his career that he threw for at least three. He also threw three interceptions in the game. It was the first time in his career that he threw more than one.

5-for-5 – Georgia only converted 3 of 15 third down attempts but was 5-for-5 on fourth down. The five conversions were the most by the Bulldogs in the 2000s and it was the first time a SEC team went 5-for-5 in a game since Ole Miss did it against Tulane in 2021.

6/132 – Arian Smith had career-highs with six receptions and 132 yards receiving. He also had a 12-yard touchdown early in the second half.

7 – The Georgia defense had seven tackles for loss, but none of them were a sack.

8 – Lawson Luckie scored eight points on the night. He had two with a conversion in the third quarter and then he caught a touchdown in the fourth.

10 and 1 – Dan Jackson led the Dawgs defense with ten tackles in the game and he also added an interception. The pick was his third of his career.

16 – The Dawgs defense went 16 quarters without allowing a touchdown prior to Saturday night’s game. The Crimson Tide scored three in that first quarter to end that streak.

27/126/91/275 – The Bulldogs had 519 yards of total offense. Here is a breakdown quarter-by-quarter in yards of production.

35.3 – Kirby Smart has lost 17 games in his career and six have come against Alabama or 35.3 percent of them.

40 – Beck now has 40 career touchdown passes. On Saturday, he passed Mike Bobo on Georgia’s all-time list and the current quarterback now stands in seventh place.

41 – For the eighth time under Smart, Georgia allowed 40 or more points. The Bulldogs have a 2-6 record in those games.

50 – Beck had 50 pass attempts in the game. It was just the tenth time in school history that a Georgia quarterback had 50 or more attempts and the first since Jake Fromm had 51 against South Carolina in 2019.

82 to 54 – Milroe completed 82 percent of its passes while Beck completed just 54.

100 and 1 – Dillon Bell had a career-high 100 yards receiving and added a touchdown rush in the game. It was the first time since 2022 that a Bulldog had numbers like that. Kenny McIntosh did it in the season-opener against Oregon while Brock Bowers did it two weeks later against South Carolina.

100/339 – Beck threw for 439 yards in the game with 100 coming in the first half and 339 in the second half.

117 to 80 – Milroe had 117 yards rushing on Saturday. It was his second highest rush total of his career. Georgia as a team had just 80 yards rushing.

132/100 – Arian Smith had 132 yards receiving and Dillon Bell had 100. The previous time Georgia had two players with 100 or more yards receiving in one game was the 2013 Capital One Bowl against Nebraska when Chris Conley and Tavarres King had the honors.

177 – Ryan Williams had a career-high 177 yards receiving against the Bulldogs. It was the most by a SEC player against the Dawgs since Jameson Williams had 184 in the 2021 SEC Championship.

374 – Milroe threw for a career-high 374 yards passing.

439 – The 439 yards passing by Back was the fourth highest total in Georgia history.

547 – The 547 total yards allowed by the Dawgs was the fourth highest allowed under Smart (three of the top five were from the Tide).