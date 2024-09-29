PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

By the Numbers (Georgia vs Alabama)

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL04xZElMWktaWmVJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

1 – Trevor Etienne had his first career rushing touchdown with Georgia. He had 14 in two seasons with Florida.

2/2 – Jalen Milroe had two touchdown passes and two touchdown rushes in the game. It was the sixth time in his career that he has had at least two of each.

3 – Carson Beck threw three touchdown passes in the game. It was his fifth time in his career that he threw for at least three. He also threw three interceptions in the game. It was the first time in his career that he threw more than one.

5-for-5 – Georgia only converted 3 of 15 third down attempts but was 5-for-5 on fourth down. The five conversions were the most by the Bulldogs in the 2000s and it was the first time a SEC team went 5-for-5 in a game since Ole Miss did it against Tulane in 2021.

6/132 – Arian Smith had career-highs with six receptions and 132 yards receiving. He also had a 12-yard touchdown early in the second half.

7 – The Georgia defense had seven tackles for loss, but none of them were a sack.

8 – Lawson Luckie scored eight points on the night. He had two with a conversion in the third quarter and then he caught a touchdown in the fourth.

10 and 1 – Dan Jackson led the Dawgs defense with ten tackles in the game and he also added an interception. The pick was his third of his career.

16 – The Dawgs defense went 16 quarters without allowing a touchdown prior to Saturday night’s game. The Crimson Tide scored three in that first quarter to end that streak.

27/126/91/275 – The Bulldogs had 519 yards of total offense. Here is a breakdown quarter-by-quarter in yards of production.

35.3 – Kirby Smart has lost 17 games in his career and six have come against Alabama or 35.3 percent of them.

40 – Beck now has 40 career touchdown passes. On Saturday, he passed Mike Bobo on Georgia’s all-time list and the current quarterback now stands in seventh place.

41 – For the eighth time under Smart, Georgia allowed 40 or more points. The Bulldogs have a 2-6 record in those games.

50 – Beck had 50 pass attempts in the game. It was just the tenth time in school history that a Georgia quarterback had 50 or more attempts and the first since Jake Fromm had 51 against South Carolina in 2019.

82 to 54 – Milroe completed 82 percent of its passes while Beck completed just 54.

100 and 1 – Dillon Bell had a career-high 100 yards receiving and added a touchdown rush in the game. It was the first time since 2022 that a Bulldog had numbers like that. Kenny McIntosh did it in the season-opener against Oregon while Brock Bowers did it two weeks later against South Carolina.

100/339 – Beck threw for 439 yards in the game with 100 coming in the first half and 339 in the second half.

117 to 80 – Milroe had 117 yards rushing on Saturday. It was his second highest rush total of his career. Georgia as a team had just 80 yards rushing.

132/100 – Arian Smith had 132 yards receiving and Dillon Bell had 100. The previous time Georgia had two players with 100 or more yards receiving in one game was the 2013 Capital One Bowl against Nebraska when Chris Conley and Tavarres King had the honors.

177 – Ryan Williams had a career-high 177 yards receiving against the Bulldogs. It was the most by a SEC player against the Dawgs since Jameson Williams had 184 in the 2021 SEC Championship.

374 – Milroe threw for a career-high 374 yards passing.

439 – The 439 yards passing by Back was the fourth highest total in Georgia history.

547 – The 547 total yards allowed by the Dawgs was the fourth highest allowed under Smart (three of the top five were from the Tide).

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvYnktdGhlLW51bWJlcnMtZ2VvcmdpYS12cy1hbGFiYW1hLSIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdWdh LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGYnktdGhlLW51bWJlcnMtZ2VvcmdpYS12 cy1hbGFiYW1hLSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==