As of Sunday afternoon, Georgia was significantly favored over visiting Auburn by anywhere from 23 to 25.5 points, depending on the sportsbook, with a point total of 49.5 . The Tigers enter the game having lost four consecutive games against the spread (ATS), whereas the Bulldogs look to avoid dropping their fourth consecutive game ATS for the first time since the 2020 season.

Matchup: Georgia is 3-1 straight up and 1-3 ATS this season. In their last game, the Bulldogs lost to Alabama, 41-34, as a 1-point favorite. Auburn is 2-3 straight up and 1-4 ATS. In their last game, the Tigers lost a heartbreaker at home to Oklahoma, 27-21, as a 1.5-point favorite. This Saturday at Georgia is Auburn’s first road game of the season.

Coaching Trends: For his coaching career, Georgia’s Kirby Smart is just 39.1% ATS as a home favorite. On the contrary, Auburn’s Hugh Freeze is 17-8 (68%) ATS as a road underdog for his career.

Series History: A point spread this Saturday in the low 20s would mark the second most lopsided line (of 76 games) in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry beginning in 1950. The most lopsided was two years ago when Georgia was a 28.5-point favorite over the Tigers and won, 42-10.

Of the last 17 Georgia-Auburn meetings, 12 have gone UNDER the point total.

Beginning in 2006, Georgia has dominated the series, going 16-3 straight up and a remarkable 14-5 ATS. The Bulldogs had covered six consecutive games in this series before winning last year at Auburn, 27-20, but as a 14.5-point favorite. Notably, Georgia enters Saturday having won—and covered—its last eight consecutive games against Auburn in Athens.