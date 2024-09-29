PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
What’s the Line? (vs. Auburn)

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
As of Sunday afternoon, Georgia was significantly favored over visiting Auburn by anywhere from 23 to 25.5 points, depending on the sportsbook, with a point total of 49.5. The Tigers enter the game having lost four consecutive games against the spread (ATS), whereas the Bulldogs look to avoid dropping their fourth consecutive game ATS for the first time since the 2020 season.

Matchup: Georgia is 3-1 straight up and 1-3 ATS this season. In their last game, the Bulldogs lost to Alabama, 41-34, as a 1-point favorite. Auburn is 2-3 straight up and 1-4 ATS. In their last game, the Tigers lost a heartbreaker at home to Oklahoma, 27-21, as a 1.5-point favorite. This Saturday at Georgia is Auburn’s first road game of the season.

Coaching Trends: For his coaching career, Georgia’s Kirby Smart is just 39.1% ATS as a home favorite. On the contrary, Auburn’s Hugh Freeze is 17-8 (68%) ATS as a road underdog for his career.

Series History: A point spread this Saturday in the low 20s would mark the second most lopsided line (of 76 games) in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry beginning in 1950. The most lopsided was two years ago when Georgia was a 28.5-point favorite over the Tigers and won, 42-10.

Of the last 17 Georgia-Auburn meetings, 12 have gone UNDER the point total.

Beginning in 2006, Georgia has dominated the series, going 16-3 straight up and a remarkable 14-5 ATS. The Bulldogs had covered six consecutive games in this series before winning last year at Auburn, 27-20, but as a 14.5-point favorite. Notably, Georgia enters Saturday having won—and covered—its last eight consecutive games against Auburn in Athens.

Georgia defeated Auburn last season on the road, 27-20, but failed to cover for the first time in seven tries against the Tigers.
