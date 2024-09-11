The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Learning new tendencies

Here is the Sept. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Preparing for a new offensive coordinator

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said it has been a challenge for his staff to prepare for Kentucky's offense, simply because there isn't much film on offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and his new team.

Smart said he and the Georgia coaches have been trying to figure out Hamdan's tendencies as a play-caller under Mark Stoops, which only features games against Southern Mississippi and South Carolina.

“When you change coordinators, then you change offenses. There's different tendencies and things like that. Their coordinators have been really successful. They've had good quarterback transfers. They've had guys come in there and play,” Smart said. “(Stoops) had coordinators move on. He's made some changes. You prepare for the guys that's there. You look at history, too. We go back and watch games against them and things like that."

Hamdan has only had a two other opportunities to be an offensive coordinator at the FBS level. His first came in 2018, when he was Washington's offensive coordinator for two seasons. The other was with Boise State in 2023.

Although Kentucky lost to South Carolina 31-6 last week, Smart said Kentucky's offense still poses a threat.

"They’re really physical. They add the extra element with the quarterback, both quarterbacks are good runners and throwers. They've done a tremendous job of mixing that up and using those guys’ legs. They're a physical team,” Smart said. “I think they had 18 consecutive runs against South Carolina. I don't know that I've played against a team that had 18 consecutive runs in a long time. They're physical up front. They've got good backs. They've got a good scheme.”

Georgia offers a Georgia Tech commit

Three-star defensive back Rasean Dinkins is committed to Georgia Tech. That didn't stop him from getting excited about receiving a coveted offer from Georgia.

Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Travaris Robinson was the one who delivered Dinkins the news.

"When Coach T-Rob called, it was nothing but excitement in the room," Dinkins said. "As soon as he called, told me I had an offer, both got up, started jumping around, dancing. Just straight joy."

Isaiah Gibson, a Georgia commit and teammate at Warner Robins, has since been instructing Dinkins to switch allegiances.

"He told me, get ready to decommit, come to the G," Dinkins said.

UGASports Live