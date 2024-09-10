Football News and Notes for Tuesday

Freshman running back Nate Frazier took what appeared to be a hit to the shoulder Saturday against Tennessee Tech. However, Frazier has been practicing and Smart said on Tuesday that “Nate’s great.”

The SEC will release its weekly availability report tomorrow, which will indicate whether the two Bulldogs have a chance to play.

Fans will know soon enough if the pair has progressed enough to make the trip to Lexington for Saturday night’s game against Kentucky (7:30 p.m., ABC).

“Jordan and Xavier have got pads on and got running and moving around doing some functional movement stuff,” Smart said. “They got to do “indy” and are doing some stuff. We'll see how it goes. I'm proud of both of them because they're pushing hard.”

…Practice has apparently been better than it was a week ago: “It's been good. A lot better than last Monday. That's like I told you all. Last Monday was a bad deal just because it was coming off of Labor Day,” Smart said. “They were good Monday and good today. We had two good practices and got after it today like we like to do. We'll get after it tomorrow and then start dialing back some.”

…Smart said he and his staff have been spending a lot of time trying to learn the tendencies of first-year Kentucky offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan:

“When you change coordinators, then you change offenses. There's different tendencies and things like that. Their coordinators have been really successful. They've had good quarterback transfers. They've had guys come in there and play,” Smart said. “He's (head coach Mark Stoops) had coordinators move on. He's made some changes. You prepare for the guys that's there. You look at history, too. We go back and watch games against them and things like that."

…More on Kentucky’s offense: They’re really physical. They add the extra element with the quarterback, both quarterbacks are good runners and throwers. They've done a tremendous job of mixing that up and using those guys’ legs. They're a physical team,” Smart said. “I think they had 18 consecutive runs against South Carolina. I don't know that I've played against a team that had 18 consecutive runs in a long time. They're physical up front. They've got good backs. They've got a good scheme.”

Smart said his players are expecting nothing less than a bruising game.

“(Stoops) has a workman-like, blue-collar toughness, physicalness, win-at-the-line of scrimmage mentality, and that carries over into his offense,” Smart said. “We've always said this has been the most physical game we've played in most years, especially when we've played up there. Our kids have come out and said that. We're preparing for a super physical game with a really physical run game.”

…With Mykel Williams out with an ankle injury, junior Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is being counted on to step up . Against Tennessee Tech, he did. Ingram-Dawkins finished with four tackles, including three for losses of three yards. But Smart wants to see more.

“I want to see him lead. I want to see him continue to practice with great effort so that he can play in the games with great effort and sustain more snaps. He's practicing a few more reps now,” Smart said. “With Mykel being out, he's played more reps. He's got to be able to keep the high level of conditioning, playing more snaps. I thought he did that in the last game.”

…Smart was asked how he will determine his travel roster, with the SEC-mandated limit of 74 for Saturday’s game in Lexington.

“It’s just a numbers game of special teams. With 74, you're not usually talking about starters. You're talking about a travel roster of guys that are going to be emergency players and have to go in if you lose somebody,” Smart said. “We've been up there before and had a couple injuries and had to fill in with guys at Kentucky. Probably the 65th to the 74th guy are special teams picks and guys that can play on special teams.”