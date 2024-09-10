Advertisement

Bulldogs prepping for 'different' Jalen Milroe yet again

Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May

Published Sep 10, 2024
Georgia gives long-awaited offer to Georgia Tech commit Rasean Dinkins
Jed May
Rasean Dinkins received the news in an empty classroom.

The three-star defensive back and Georgia Tech commit was going over film with his defensive coordinator at Warner Robins High School on Friday. That's when Georgia safeties coach Travaris Robinson called to let Dinkins know he had a Georgia offer.

The news resonated in a major way with the in-state standout.

