Georgia not giving up on Tennessee LB commit Christian Gass

The most recent development came on September 7, when Georgia hosted Gass for its home opener against Tennessee Tech. That day continued to make Gass feel like a wanted man in Athens.

The 2025 outside linebacker from Eastside High School in Covington committed to Tennessee on July 20. But Georgia has maintained a relationship with Gass since he pledged to the Volunteers.

"They continue to tell me I’m a priority, and they tell me they ain't going to stop until I sign them papers," Gass said. "(Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann) says he wants me as that second linebacker. So, he's not going to stop until that happens."

Gass said the Bulldogs have backed up their talk in terms of making him a priority. Georgia is the school working hardest to flip him from Tennessee.

For one, Georgia never broke off communication after his commitment. But Schumann also takes it to another level.

"Schumann goes after all my games, and he goes through my film for me," Gass said. "He sends me clips, like, things I need to work on, things he sees in my film, all types of things that he just sends to me. And, you know, you got Coach Coop (David Cooper, director of recruiting relations), you know, he sends me drills while they at practice, so all those things mean a lot to me, because it just shows that they really care about me as a player."

Gass' versatility stands out to Schumann, who has expressed to Gass that his inside linebackers must be able to play all over the defense. The Bulldogs feel Gass is a player who can fill different roles on that side of the ball.

Georgia has also been selling Gass on how it uses the inside linebackers. Gass saw Schumann's philosophy firsthand during the Tennessee Tech game.

"They don't just play two the whole game, and I got to see that, Smael (Mondon) in, and then you see Raylen (Wilson), and you see just all these guys, you know, Jalon Walker going out, another linebacker coming in," Gass said. "It's more than two getting played a game. It's four on the field at one time, so, you know, he was just telling me that, like, it doesn't matter if you start. He said, it doesn't matter how old you are, you're going to play if you can play. And that's what he was continuing, like, showing me. Because a lot of people, when you think of Georgia, you're thinking like, oh, you know, how many guys are in front of you? But it's just like, if you’re good at this specific thing, you can get on the field fast enough."

The coaching of Schumann and head coach Kirby Smart is also a big selling point. Gass said "The proof is in the pudding" with how the Bulldogs play defense.

Gass is looking at returning to Athens for another gameday this fall. He and his mother have their eyes on Georgia's home clash with Tennessee on November 16.

As for any kind of timeline on his recruitment?

"Until I sign the papers," Gass said. "I'm locked in right now with the Vols until I sign them papers, so, you know, things can happen, of course, but right now, I'm pretty locked in."