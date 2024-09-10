The addition of outfielder Devin Obee another huge get for Wes Johnson

You just thought Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson was through adding players to his 2025 team.

Tuesday, Duke grad transfer Devin Obee announced via Instagram that he will be joining the Bulldogs.

He’ll come to Athens as a mid-year transfer and be eligible to play this spring.

This is another significant move for Johnson and his Bulldog coaching staff.

Obee played in all 60 games for the ACC Blue Devils last year, batting .309 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI.