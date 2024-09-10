The addition of outfielder Devin Obee another huge get for Wes Johnson

You just thought Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson was through adding players to his 2025 team.
Tuesday, Duke grad transfer Devin Obee announced via Instagram that he will be joining the Bulldogs.
He’ll come to Athens as a mid-year transfer and be eligible to play this spring.
This is another significant move for Johnson and his Bulldog coaching staff.
Obee played in all 60 games for the ACC Blue Devils last year, batting .309 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI.
A team captain for the Blue Devils, Obee helped lead Duke to the ACC title, earning ACC Tournament MVP honors after hitting three home runs with eight RBI. He was also named a National Strength and Conditioning Association All-American for his accomplishments and dedication to strength and conditioning.
Obee is also a former member of Team USA’s Collegiate Team and played in the Little League World Series.
It’s been a busy summer for the Bulldogs, who fell in the Super Regionals to North Carolina State, 2-1.
With the addition of Obee, Georgia has added 23 new players between the transfer portal and the junior college ranks. Johnson also signed a talented freshman class.
