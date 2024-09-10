Key points from Joenel Aguero's September 10 press conference

See what he had to say below:

Sophomore star Joenel Aguero is a man of few words, but he offered up a few tidbits after practice Tuesday afternoon.

• Aguero said he felt he had a “pretty solid game” last week.

• Aguero said Tykee Smith “took him under his wing last year” and helped him become the player he is.

• Aguero said Will Muschamp was a big part of why he came to Georgia.

• Aguero said he’s been really detailed and focused this year.”

• Aguero said his blocked punt last year “was exciting.” Smiled that he did not know what do when he first blocked the punt.

• Aguero said KJ Bolden is “smart, picks up on things very fast.”

• Aguero also notes that Kentucky is a very physical team. “Coach has been preaching that all week.”

• Aguero said Kentucky’s receivers are “fast, and physical” with great route runners.

• Aguero smiled that he remembers getting a pick against Brock Vandagriff in practice once.