Georgia’s basketball season is not over after all.

The Bulldogs received a bit to the National Invitational Tournament and will host Xavier (16-17) Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. The winner will play the victor of the Wake Forest-Appalachian State game.

Georgia (17-16) was awarded the spot after a new thanks to changes implemented by the NIT Board of Managers before the start of the year.

The changes guarantee two teams from each Power Conference will be included in the field based on their standing in the NET rankings. It states the top two teams in the NET rankings not qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, regardless of win-loss record, will be selected.

After the nine SEC teams qualified for the NCAAs, that left Ole Miss (90), LSU (94), and Georgia (100) as the next three remaining teams.

But with Ole Miss deciding not to take part in postseason play despite its record of 20-12, that opened the door for the Bulldogs, who fell to Florida in Thursday’s second round of the SECs.

More to come.