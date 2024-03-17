The Dashboard: Talking Dawgs, foxholes, and an Irish Rovers tribute
Have you ever had moments when you just start laughing to yourself?
That was me during our 15-minute viewing window at football practice Thursday afternoon. The sound of James Coley’s voice shrieking above all the others always produces a chuckle.
You may not always see Coach Coley, but you always know where he’s at.
New safeties coach Travaris Robinson, running backs coach Josh Crawford, and secondary coach Donte Williams were interesting to watch.
Each brings their unique brand of energy to the position they’re coaching, and players were intently tuned in to what they had to say.
When you’re as successful as Georgia has been under Kirby Smart, you’re always going to lose assistants to other programs wanting to emulate success.
Bulldog fans should take solace that Smart appears to have replaced those lost with coaches of equal caliber.
Other items:
…In case you missed it, the mystery of who No. 70 was working as the No. 2 right guard was indeed true freshman Daniel Calhoun. Calhoun was listed as No. 75 on the roster the media was handed, but a UGA official later confirmed to me that No. 70 was the freshman from Walton High.
...It was mentioned in our post-practice notes package, but bears repeating – sophomore nose tackle Jamal Jarrett seems to have worked really hard getting his weight under control.
…Maybe it’s my old eyes, but Trevor Etienne looked a tick smaller than the 205 pounds he’s listed at. But that’s probably just me. Regardless, Etienne has drawn raves from teammates and Smart for how quickly he’s fit into the culture and is already becoming a leader on the offensive side.
…Keep an eye on Anthony Evans III development as a wide receiver. He’s not being talked about enough, in my opinion.
…Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss has definitely lost a little weight and does not appear anywhere close to the 250 pounds he’s listed at on the roster.
…Mykel Williams as a standup pass-rusher is going to cause some problems for the opposing quarterback.
…Freshman Ellis Robinson IV seems to have that “it” factor. It’s nothing you can quantify, and it’s difficult to explain. Dig what I’m saying?
In other sports
…It’s certainly not 100 percent, but it’s looking more and more like the basketball team will receive a bid to the NIT
So what, you say?
I get it. Seeing the Bulldogs finish 17-16 after a 3-1 start in conference play has made a skeptical Bulldog fan base even more cantankerous. Some even suggested to me on Twitter that Georgia should “stop playing basketball and put the money toward something else.” Now, I know these people are being sarcastic, but for those who stomp their feet and declare Georgia should do like Ole Miss and not take part, give me a break.
If you don’t want to watch, don’t watch. If you don’t want to go to the games, don’t go. But if the players are up for it, why not? It’s no skin off anybody’s teeth.
It’s no secret next season is going to be a huge year for Mike White, who once again is expected to have some serious holes to address through the transfer portal.
…On a similar subject, the baseball team enters today’s game looking to salvage at least one game at Kentucky.
If you recall, I’ve said from Day 1 that it’s going to take a few series in SEC play before you have an idea of what the season may hold for Wes Johnson in his first year as Georga’s head coach.
Pitching was going to be the key, and after what we’ve seen through the first two games, that’s true.
But at the same time, the season isn’t over after just two conference games despite the “oh woes is us” claims as you’ve probably read.
Remind me not to jump in a foxhole with some of you. That’s a joke, folks.
…Huge congrats to the softball team which is going for a sweep of Alabama this afternoon.
These ladies are GETTING IT DONE this year.
Happy St. Patrick's Day!
Being from the Savannah area, St. Patrick's Day was always a special time.
The parade downtown is one of the biggest in the country, and if you've partied in Savannah during this day, you know how crazy it is.
A quick tale from the past.
I used to live downtown in Trustees Gardens, right on the parade route. Nice little duplex.
Anyway, upon stumbling home one day, I noticed this little fat man in a leprechaun outfit - yes, a leprechaun outfit - passed out on my stoop.
If you can picture the late Mickey Rooney dressed like he should be on a box of Lucky Charms, you'll see what I mean.
What happened to this man remains a mystery.
After fumbling with my key, I fell inside my door, hit the couch, and was out like a light.
But the memory of the strange little man in the leprechaun suit passed out drunk at my doorstep remains indelibly engraved in my mind.
A tribute to the Irish Rovers
Help celebrate St. Patrick's Day by giving a little listen to this ditty by the Irish Rovers.
Those poor, poor unicorns.