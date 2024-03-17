Have you ever had moments when you just start laughing to yourself?

That was me during our 15-minute viewing window at football practice Thursday afternoon. The sound of James Coley’s voice shrieking above all the others always produces a chuckle.

You may not always see Coach Coley, but you always know where he’s at.

New safeties coach Travaris Robinson, running backs coach Josh Crawford, and secondary coach Donte Williams were interesting to watch.

Each brings their unique brand of energy to the position they’re coaching, and players were intently tuned in to what they had to say.

When you’re as successful as Georgia has been under Kirby Smart, you’re always going to lose assistants to other programs wanting to emulate success.

Bulldog fans should take solace that Smart appears to have replaced those lost with coaches of equal caliber.

Other items:

…In case you missed it, the mystery of who No. 70 was working as the No. 2 right guard was indeed true freshman Daniel Calhoun. Calhoun was listed as No. 75 on the roster the media was handed, but a UGA official later confirmed to me that No. 70 was the freshman from Walton High.

...It was mentioned in our post-practice notes package, but bears repeating – sophomore nose tackle Jamal Jarrett seems to have worked really hard getting his weight under control.

…Maybe it’s my old eyes, but Trevor Etienne looked a tick smaller than the 205 pounds he’s listed at. But that’s probably just me. Regardless, Etienne has drawn raves from teammates and Smart for how quickly he’s fit into the culture and is already becoming a leader on the offensive side.

…Keep an eye on Anthony Evans III development as a wide receiver. He’s not being talked about enough, in my opinion.

…Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss has definitely lost a little weight and does not appear anywhere close to the 250 pounds he’s listed at on the roster.

…Mykel Williams as a standup pass-rusher is going to cause some problems for the opposing quarterback.

…Freshman Ellis Robinson IV seems to have that “it” factor. It’s nothing you can quantify, and it’s difficult to explain. Dig what I’m saying?