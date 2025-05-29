The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Josh Brooks' preference for the playoff

Here is the May 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Brooks talks playoffs

With the possibility of the College Football Playoff expanding again, Georgia athletics director Josh Brooks offered his thoughts on what he'd like to see happen.

When it comes down to it, the numbers aren't necessarily what matters most to him.

"I'm always going to want the decision that's going to get the most SEC teams in, no different than basketball or baseball or softball, right? I want to flood it with as many teams as possible from our conference because that's not only good for our conference, it's good for Georgia, because if there's more opportunities for our conference, and I think if you look at our track record as a conference, we should have a good number between hopefully five and six and maybe one or even more that fall in that criteria, the top 16," Brooks said.

This past year marked the first time the College Football Playoff expanded from four to 12 teams. Only three SEC teams got into the playoff, with Georgia, Texas and Tennessee entering the field.

However, if last season's playoff had 16 teams instead of 12, Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina would have all received invites based on the top 16, bringing the SEC total to six.

"I think you have to look at the historical data as a guiding post, as a guiding star for how you make that decision moving forward," Brooks said.

Eight or nine games in the SEC?

The SEC is considering a nine-game conference schedule, partly to ensure key rivalries will continue on a yearly basis. On Wednesday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said rivalries will remain in place even if the conference stays at eight games.

“We’re attentive to real, key rivalries and we have (eight-game) models to accommodate those,” Sankey told reporters.

However, another key factor in whether the SEC would go to nine games or stay at eight is the College Football Playoff. If the SEC goes to nine, it could take away a key non-conference opponent away from schedules, which could in turn affect their postseason standing.

Texas A&M athletics director Trev Alberts and Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said they're not inclined to go to a nine-game schedule unless playoff access can be guaranteed. Head coach Kirby Smart seemingly agreed.

"I have a hard time seeing Ole Miss, Alabama, and South Carolina not being in the best teams last year, and that, for me, is a big part of the SEC. People want to say, well, you need to play nine games, you need to play eight games. We don't really know which one of those is (best) until we know the playoff format,” Smart said. “But I beg everybody in this room, the question is, would we have been better off not playing Clemson last year and playing another SEC game to make nine games? How would that have been better for the SEC? How would that have been better for Georgia? I don't think it would have. I think those teams you play outside your conference verify your strength."

