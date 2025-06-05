Christen Miller reveals Georgia football superlatives

During his recent appearance on "The Underdawgs Podcast" on YouTube, Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller was asked to answer some superlative questions about the Bulldogs' team.

These questions spanned from funniest player to craziest to even which of his teammates he wouldn't let date his daughter. In what will likely come as no surprise to fans, Miller said himself when asked about the "funniest" player, but also did mention fellow defensive tackle Jordan Hall.

But possibly the most interesting and somewhat unexpected one was his answer to who was the "most talented." Miller said Jeremy Bell.

The redshirt freshman receiver may be a new name to some. He was a preferred walk-on in the 2024 class, and after not seeing much action last season, he was competing for playing time out wide this past spring.

Miller described the 6-foot, 170-pound receiver as a "freak athlete." That description certainly fits for Bell as he was a multi-sport athlete in high school playing basketball and participating in track & field in addition to football at Clinch County.

As for the rest of the superlatives, Miller named Hall as the hardest worker on the team. Walter Blanchard and London Humphreys as the "smartest," he was the "cheapest," while saying Dwight Phillips and Raylen Wilson were the "craziest" players.

Then came the hypothetical superlative of what teammate he would not allow his daughter to date. To which Miller once again named a defensive tackle, this time being Xzavier McLeod.

While the former South Carolina would not be able to date Miller's daughter, he did say quarterback Gunner Stockton could.