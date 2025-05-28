Four-star ATH Ryan Mosley commits to Georgia

Carrollton (GA) four-star athlete Ryan Mosley has made his college decision.

Mosley, a Rivals200 prospect in the class of 2026, chose Georgia over South Carolina. He took his official visit to Georgia this weekend and decided to pull the trigger and commit to the Bulldogs.

"It's Georgia, it's the hometown," Mosley recently told Rivals.

Mosley is a big-bodied athlete at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds who plays both sides of the ball for Carrollton, but the staff wants him to use him as a wideout. They compare him to Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas.

Mosley visited Georgia for a spring practice and saw how Georgia uses Thomas.

"Just the big body guys like Noah, seeing how they put him in the slot," he said. "Seeing him doing slot routes, so if you're in a slot, you’ve got the double, the corner post. Seeing him doing that, getting more screens, just more inner routes, fast routes. Then you go deep, too."

Mosley also has a great relationship with several members of the staff.

"Coach (James) Coley, Coach Kirby (Smart), Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson)... the communication ... it feels like I'm a priority for them," the four-star athlete said. "They're pushing hard -- all gas -- and I love it. I love how I feel, how I fit in at Georgia. It feels like it's home."

Mosley is rated as the nation's No. 188 prospect in 2026. He is the 10th player this cycle to commit to Georgia and the third wideout, joining four-stars Vance Spafford and Brady Marchese.