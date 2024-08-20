PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Jontae Gilbert does it all

Jontae Gilbert. (Rivals)
Jontae Gilbert. (Rivals) (Matt Moreno | Rivals)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Aug. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Gilbert shows his versatility

Georgia commit Jontae Gilbert was a jack of all trades during Douglass' 18-3 win over LaGrange this past weekend. Gilbert played multiple positions throughout the game.

"Jontae Gilbert is set to play in Georgia's secondary and wore several hats for Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass High in the season opener," Sasm Spiegelman wrote. "The Rivals250 safety saw snaps outside at cornerback, wide receiver and also punted for his team. In the process, Gilbert came away with two receptions, a touchdown reception, a pass defended, a handful of tackles and some good moments in coverage along the way. Gilbert is a jack of all trades and brings a ton of athleticism with verified 4.5 speed and length to the defensive backfield."

UGA turns the heat up on Kyle

Defensive tackle Braxton Kyle has had a lot to think about since receiving his recent Georgia offer. Kyle committed to Rutgers this summer but has a lot more to think about with Georgia in the picture.

"Braxton Kyle made a summer commitment to Rutgers," Spiegelman wrote. "He also returned to Athens to work out for the Georgia staff and returned home with an offer. The Dawgs have continued to turn up the heat on the massive defensive tackle since.

"Kyle is expected back in Athens in September as the Dawgs continue to chip away in this recruitment. Kyle's recruitment pales a lot of similarities to Chase Linton, who also backed off his early pledge to the Scarlet Knights and is trending toward staying in-state."

Film don't lie

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3NyWmQtME5nNFkwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Also on UGASports

Charges dismissed against Smael Mondon.

The latest UGASports War Room.

Working toward the opener

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCR8J2QnvCdkJrwnZCs8J2QqPCdkKfwnZCsOiBUaGUgU3RhbmRh cmQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EYXdn cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGF3Z3M8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XTGxWTXRZalVUIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vV0xsVk10WWpVVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2lhIEZv b3RiYWxsIChAR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNTY2MzY5NDgz NzA4ODM1NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTksIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise

Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.

Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdGhlLW15cGVyZmVjdGZyYW5jaGlzZS1kYWlseS1yZWNhcC1qb250YWUt Z2lsYmVydC1kb2VzLWl0LWFsbCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAg dmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07 IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVu IHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3Qg dmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6 bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBl bCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03 MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdWdhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGdGhlLW15cGVyZmVjdGZyYW5jaGlzZS1kYWlseS1yZWNhcC1qb250YWUt Z2lsYmVydC1kb2VzLWl0LWFsbCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==