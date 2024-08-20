Here is the Aug. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Gilbert shows his versatility

Georgia commit Jontae Gilbert was a jack of all trades during Douglass' 18-3 win over LaGrange this past weekend. Gilbert played multiple positions throughout the game.

"Jontae Gilbert is set to play in Georgia's secondary and wore several hats for Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass High in the season opener," Sasm Spiegelman wrote. "The Rivals250 safety saw snaps outside at cornerback, wide receiver and also punted for his team. In the process, Gilbert came away with two receptions, a touchdown reception, a pass defended, a handful of tackles and some good moments in coverage along the way. Gilbert is a jack of all trades and brings a ton of athleticism with verified 4.5 speed and length to the defensive backfield."

UGA turns the heat up on Kyle

Defensive tackle Braxton Kyle has had a lot to think about since receiving his recent Georgia offer. Kyle committed to Rutgers this summer but has a lot more to think about with Georgia in the picture.

"Braxton Kyle made a summer commitment to Rutgers," Spiegelman wrote. "He also returned to Athens to work out for the Georgia staff and returned home with an offer. The Dawgs have continued to turn up the heat on the massive defensive tackle since.

"Kyle is expected back in Athens in September as the Dawgs continue to chip away in this recruitment. Kyle's recruitment pales a lot of similarities to Chase Linton, who also backed off his early pledge to the Scarlet Knights and is trending toward staying in-state."

Film don't lie