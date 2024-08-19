PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Charges dismissed against Smael Mondon

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
The racing and reckless driving charges against Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon have been dismissed.

Mondon was scheduled for a Monday morning arraignment in Municipal Court before the decision was made.

According to attorney Billy Healan to ESPN, Mondon agreed to plead guilty to driving too fast for conditions, with the charges of racing and reckless driving charges being dropped.

Per Healan, Mondon completed a victim impact class and participated in a defensive driving school. He also paid a $500 fine.

Mondon, scheduled to graduate in December, had no prior incidents.

The native of Dallas, Georgia was arrested on July 10 and charged with driving his 2022 black Dodge Charger 75 mph in a 40-mph zone when Athens Clarke County police pulled him over.

According to the police report, officers saw Mondon and another car driven by Bulldog freshman Demello Jones “driving at a high rate of speed.”

Mondon denied racing, with the linebacker telling police he did not know the driver of the 2021 gray Porsche Panamera.

Jones, who was charged with racing, was not arrested after slowing down.

His case remains active.

Mondon is the third Bulldog to have charges dismissed in recent weeks. Wide receiver Sacovie White had charges of reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way street last May dropped.

Running back Trevor Etienne’s DUI charge from the spring was also dismissed after he pleaded no contest to reckless driving.

Charges of racing and reckless driving against Smael Mondon were dismissd Monday morning.
Charges of racing and reckless driving against Smael Mondon were dismissd Monday morning. (UGA Sports Communications)
