The racing and reckless driving charges against Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon have been dismissed.

Mondon was scheduled for a Monday morning arraignment in Municipal Court before the decision was made.

According to attorney Billy Healan to ESPN, Mondon agreed to plead guilty to driving too fast for conditions, with the charges of racing and reckless driving charges being dropped.

Per Healan, Mondon completed a victim impact class and participated in a defensive driving school. He also paid a $500 fine.

Mondon, scheduled to graduate in December, had no prior incidents.

The native of Dallas, Georgia was arrested on July 10 and charged with driving his 2022 black Dodge Charger 75 mph in a 40-mph zone when Athens Clarke County police pulled him over.

According to the police report, officers saw Mondon and another car driven by Bulldog freshman Demello Jones “driving at a high rate of speed.”

Mondon denied racing, with the linebacker telling police he did not know the driver of the 2021 gray Porsche Panamera.

Jones, who was charged with racing, was not arrested after slowing down.

His case remains active.

Mondon is the third Bulldog to have charges dismissed in recent weeks. Wide receiver Sacovie White had charges of reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way street last May dropped.

Running back Trevor Etienne’s DUI charge from the spring was also dismissed after he pleaded no contest to reckless driving.