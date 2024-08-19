Twelve takeaways from seeing top Georgia recruits in action
GEORGIA -- High school football season in the Southeast is underway.
Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman was on the sidelines for several marquee games featuring several of the Peach State's top recruits in the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes. Included in that group are several blue-chippers, including players committed to Georgia, Georgia Tech, USC, Alabama, Memphis, Florida State, Michigan, Wake Forest, Virginia, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Arkansas and more.
Here are 12 takeaways from the live in-person evaluations:
USC COMMIT JULIAN LEWIS SHINES IN OPENER
Julian Lewis delivered in an electric environment on Friday night's opener despite a second-half downpour. Lewis is consistently accurate and efficient with a noticeable comfort moving and sliding within the pocket. The five-star USC verbal came up with several well-placed throws on in-breaking routes and delivered accurate balls from off-platform throws. Lewis was able to maneuver the Carrollton (Ga.) offense in the second half regardless of the rainy conditions. We love Lewis' ability to command an offense.
CHRISTIAN GARRETT SHOWS OFF THE UPSIDE
Christian Garrett battled double- and triple-teams consistently against a West Forsyth offensive line determined not to let the innately powerful 6-foot-4, 285-pound DL from beating them. In spite of the extra personnel devoted to his cause, Garrett was able to generate a ton of pressure from multiple spots across the defensive line.
Garrett was at his best working inside occupying multiple blockers and still fighting and working to wrap up ball-carriers. He also provided a pass rush inside and also shifted outside to apply pressure from a two-point stance. Garrett was able to collapse the pocket on several occasions and consistently got his hands up to disrupt passing lanes and was constantly finding ways to effect plays. Garrett broke through with a fourth-quarter sack to lock up his season's Week 1 victory on the road. We can see the upside in Garrett's game from a mile away.
Georgia Tech, Clemson and Tennessee are in the mix for the former Georgia commit.
UGA COMMIT JONTAE GILBERT UP TO THE TEST
Jontae Gilbert is set to play in Georgia's secondary and wore several hats for Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass High in the season opener. The Rivals250 SAF saw snaps outside at cornerback, wide receiver and also punted for his team. In the process, Gilbert came away with two receptions, a touchdown reception, a pass defended, a handful of tackles and some good moments in coverage along the way. Gilbert is a jack of all trades and brings a ton of athleticism with verified 4.5 speed and length to the defensive backfield
STOCK UP FOR USC COMMIT SHAMAR ARNOUX
Shamar Arnoux was one of the best defensive backs in person during the Rivals Five-Star in June and continued that ascent in his Week 1 opener against a slew of talented receivers on the other side. Arnoux turns and runs well with his longer frame. He's very sound and sticky in coverage with plenty of speed to cover downfield. The USC verbal also showed a strong willingness to tackle. We loved his upside at multiple events this off-season, which was affirmed, and then some in-season.
STOCK UP FOR 2026 DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Carrollton (Ga.) CJ Gamble fits the bill as a modern linebacker capable of lining up both inside and off the ball. Gamble covers a ton of real estate with the ability to stuff the run and also provide a pass rush from the second level of the defense. The 2026 linebacker checks boxes in terms of size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) and a multiple skill set. Tennessee and Wake Forest are two teams buzzing early with Gamble.
Four-star DE Zakir Abdul-Salaam is an eye-catcher at 6-foot-4 and north of 225 pounds as his junior year at Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern gets started. Abdul-Salaam is explosive off the ball and extremely strong and twitchy. He showcased fantastic first-step quickness and was a force applying pressure off the edge. Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest are early contenders.
2026 ATH Brayden Rouse checks in at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds and splits action at tight end and linebacker for Marietta (Ga.) Kell. Rouse flies to the ball and plays downhill and is very reactive dropping back into coverage. South Carolina and Georgia Tech are among the teams in pursuit of Rouse.
Fellow defensive standout CB Jalen Williams had one of the best junior highlight tapes of Peach State corners. Williams is sticky and pesky in coverage with plus quickness and consistently puts himself in good positions on the field. The rangy corner was stout defending the run and was actively piling up tackles from the perimeter with a pass defensed. Williams recently visited Ole Miss for Juice Fest last month. He's set to see Tennessee, North Carolina and Mizzou this fall.
2026 RECEIVERS FLASH BIG-PLAY ABILITY
Aaron Gregory, the No. 3-ranked wide receiver in the Rivals250 for 2026, kicked off his junior campaign with a bang. After a talented defense, Gregory came away with a highlight touchdown grab reeling in a slant over the middle, fending off a defender and extending the play into the paint. At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds into his junior season, Gregory showcased the athleticism and physicality to work outside the numbers.
Four-star WR Nalin Scott also provided one of the top highlights from inside the Mercedes Benz Stadium. Scott showed off his catch radius with a circus catch down the sidelines. The big splash play from the 6-foot-3, 200-pound pass-catcher moved the sticks and set up a scoring play. Scott is a big vertical playmaker. Georgia likes the big-framed receiver at tight end. Auburn and UCF are also in pursuit.
INTRODUCING 2026 CB BLAKE STEWART
Blake Stewart put himself on the radar in a big way with his junior season debut at College Park (Ga.) Woodward. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder works at receiver and cornerback, and projects to the secondary on Saturdays. Stewart, who timed an 11.3-second 100-meter this spring, also has notable marks in the triple jump (44' .5") and long jump (22' 10").
Against a star-studded secondary, Stewart found a hole in the zone and powered his way into the end zone. Defensively, Stewart was sticky in coverage on the outside at cornerback against both bigger, physical receivers and also keeping pace with quicker receivers. Georgia put an offer on the table this summer. He's made a compelling case for a strong ranking after his initial eval.
2027 RBs make their cases
2027 RB Quinterrius Gipson is a sophomore worth noting. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder nicknamed Moonie is tough running between the tackles with a stellar center of gravity and balance smashing inside. Moonie also impressed working out in space with his ability to cut, maneuver through would-be tacklers and extend plays. Georga, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Oregon are among the early standouts for Moonie, who was in Oxford last month.
2027 RB Andrew Beard is another sophomore back in the Peach State already on track to torture opposing defensive coordinators this fall. In his debut at Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound do-it-all back was outstanding catching the ball and working in space. On numerous carries, Beard displayed his ability to make would-be tacklers miss and extend runs with second and third efforts. Beard has some shake to his running style and displayed breakaway speed several times with long runs downfield. Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama are among the early offers for Beard, and Oho State may not be far off from joining this race.
2027 RB Brayden Tyson is built to handle a heavy workload. The Georgia legacy checks in at 6-foot and almost 220 pounds. He's well put-together and runs downhill with the ability to run between the tackles and propel forward through defenders. Tyson also has good feet and cuts well. He was a talented receiver out of the backfield with plus-balance.
DON'T SLEEP ON 2025 RECEIVERS ISAIAH MITCHELL, JAMES JOHNSON
Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County WR Isaiah Mitchell collected a handful of Power 4 offers early on his recruitment and certainly is a candidate to be one of the pieces of this high-octane offense to see his recruitment pick up momentum this fall. Coming off an injury last season, Mitchell was one of the favorite targets of Memphis-committed QB AJ Hill. Mitchell has the speed to burn and is sure-handed and proved to be dangerous with the ball in the open field.
2025 WR James Johnson worked as quarterback for Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County. Upon the transfer of talented Southpaw DJ Bordeaux, Johnson is seeing snaps at receiver and is a gadget role ... and excelling. Johnson is one of Bordeaux's top weapons from the slot and is moved across the formation. USC is keeping tabs on the three-star WR and others may not be far behind.
RUTGERS COMMIT BRAXTON KYLE MAKES A POINT
Braxton Kyle saw his recruitment reach new heights this off-season after committing to Rutgers, then camping and collecting an offer from in-state Georgia. Kyle fills out his uniform as a true defensive tackle at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, and plays big, too. Kyle pushes the pill and battles inside. He's bulky in the middle of the defensive line and came away with multiple sacks and pressures. The big man not only occupied gaps and ate up blockers, Kyle also snatched an interception right before the end of the first half. He also punctuated the game for Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett with a strip-sack. Georgia is actively working to change Kyle's mind and the Longhorns extended an offer following his strong Week 1 debut.
JORDAN CARTER IS A BREEZE TO WATCH
Jordan Carter is a massive presence along the defensive front. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder opened his junior campaign with a tackle for loss off the edge before bookmaking the half with a drive-killing sack. Carter is a physical defensive lineman that can line up at multiple positions up front. He's a twitchy mover with an explosive first step. Carter is also devastating in pursuit. His game resembles that of former five-star Micah Parsons -- with the same edge, too. The No. 2-ranked DE in the Rivals250 sported an Auburn towel in the opener.
STOCK UP FOR ATHLETIC LINEMAN ZYKIE HELTON
Zykie Helton is one of the unique two-way prospects that shines on both the offensive and defensive lines. Playing tackle for Carrolton (Ga.) High, Helton shined in pass protection. He's also lean and agile and extremely powerful and also blocks well out in space. Helton is physical at the point of attack, which you love to see from an offensive lineman. The blue-chipper also shined in snaps at defensive end and came away with multiple pressures and a sack. Alabama and Georgia both covet Helton.