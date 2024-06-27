Here is the June 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Williams commits

Georgia kept the commitment train rolling with receiver Tyler Williams pledging to the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

With a memorable visit to Athens, Williams decided it was time to go ahead and make his commitment. He said he's ready to win some national titles now that he's aligned himself with Georgia.

A big part of Williams' decision came down to head coach Kirby Smart's track record as the program's leader.

"I love what he's done in the past and the plan in place," he said. "I really trust and believe in him to get me there with all the resources and experience he has. I feel I fit in as a big-time playmaker like George Pickens or going all the way back to AJ Green, I feel I'm a game-changer."

Smith to retire from football

Offensive lineman Kelton Smith Jr. has decide to retire from football due to medical reasons.

Smith was a member of the recruiting class of 2023 and redshirted during his first season with the team.

