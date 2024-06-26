After backing up Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck for three seasons at Georgia, Brock Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky where he will be the starting quarterback this fall for the Wildcats.

By all accounts, Vandagriff accounted for himself very well during the spring, and Kentucky is counting on the former Prince Avenue star asserting himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC.

There won't be any shortage of talented receivers for Vandagriff, as Barrion Brown is one of the better wideouts in the SEC, along with Dane Key, who has 12 career touchdowns.

The Wildcats brought in North Texas State transfer Ja'Mori Maclin, a 1,000-yard receiver in 2023.

Kentucky also brought in a pair of transfer running backs, Chip Trayanum from Ohio State, and Demie Sumo-Karngbaye from North Carolina State. Freshman Jason Patterson is also expected to make an impact.