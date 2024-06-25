From Milton High School on Monday afternoon, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley announced his commitment to Florida State over Georgia and LSU.

Wiley’s decision was a major surprise. In fact, his parents, teammates, and college coaches were apparently unaware of his decision until he made the announcement.

Still, his recruiting process is likely far from over. Here’s what Wiley said to our Dayne Young following his commitment:

“My recruitment is still going to be open. Other schools can still recruit me and stuff. I am with the ‘Noles right now.”

“I ain’t signed any papers. I’m just committed to the Seminoles right now.”

Wiley says he will probably still visit Georgia “since they’re just up the road.”