Advertisement
UGA offensive lineman Kelton Smith Jr. retiring from football
Georgia is losing an offensive lineman due to medical reasons.
Redshirt freshman Kelton Smith Jr. is etiring from football due to medical reasons, UGASports has confirmed. DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.
Smith came to Georgia as a three-star offensive lineman in the class of 2023. He redshirted due to injury in the 2023 season.
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- OG
- SDE
- PRO
- SDE
- OLB
- DT