PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'He's going to be a big target'

Colbie Young during Georgia's G-Day game. (UGA Sports Communications)
Colbie Young during Georgia's G-Day game. (UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the Aug. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Young's skills

Georgia receiver Colbie Young, who transferred from Miami, has done a lot to impress his coaches and new teammates.

Cornerback Daylen Everette made it sound as if Young will be someone the offense will be able to count on throughout the 2024 season.

“He’s going to be a big target, a real tall guy who goes up and gets the ball,” Everette said. “As a group, we’ve got good receivers. We compete every day. They’re helping us and we’re helping them.”

This echos what receiver Dillon Bell said after G-Day. Bell noted that Young has done an excellent job at catching the ball when thrown his way.

“I’m not surprised by what Colbie has done. I’m going to be honest, Colbie has not dropped a single fade ball ever since he’s been here,” Bell said after the April intrasquad scrimmage. “Fifty-fifty balls; nothing is 50-50 with him. It’s like 90-10. He has not dropped a single pass at all. For him to show it out here, I was happy, I was crunk.”

'The same type of culture'

When Nick Saban retired from Alabama, Travaris Robinson knew there was only one other place he'd like be.

As it happened, Georgia, the other program, gave him a call to offer him a co-defensive coordinator job, with Will Muschamp deciding to step down from that position and into an analyst role.

It was an opportunity Robinson knew he couldn't refuse.

“(Muschamp) wanted to pass that torch to somebody that he felt that can come in and kind of run things like he did. And I was excited about that call,” Robinson said. “When Coach Saban retired, Coach Smart called me, and Coach Muschamp and him got on the phone and told me exactly what it was going to be. And I was excited to do it. I wanted to be a part of the same type of culture, the same type of environment, so I thought it was the best thing for me to do."

UGASports Live

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzdTSDg2cloxWlgwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

Also on UGASports

Georgia coaches offer their thoughts on sfey Joenel Aguero.

What five-star prospect Justus Terry is searching for at the next level.

Is Georgia in the driver's seat for Nicolai Brooks?

Don't call it a comeback

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QcmVzZWFzb24gV2F0Y2ggTGlzdCAtIPCdkILwnZCo8J2QpvCdkJ7w nZCb8J2QmvCdkJzwnZCkIPCdkI/wnZCl8J2QmvCdkLLwnZCe8J2QqyDwnZCo 8J2QnyDwnZCt8J2QofCdkJ4g8J2QmPCdkJ7wnZCa8J2Qqzxicj48YnI+QnJh bnNvbiBSb2JpbnNvbjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29EYXdnczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FHWjkzd3oy TUciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BR1o5M3d6Mk1HPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEdlb3JnaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x ODIxMjUyNzA1MjAyOTI1OTYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3Vz dCA3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise

Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.

Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdGhlLW15cGVyZmVjdGZyYW5jaGlzZS1kYWlseS1yZWNhcC1oZS1zLWdv aW5nLXRvLWJlLWEtYmlnLXRhcmdldC0iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnVnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRnRoZS1teXBlcmZlY3RmcmFuY2hpc2UtZGFpbHktcmVjYXAtaGUt cy1nb2luZy10by1iZS1hLWJpZy10YXJnZXQtJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNjAmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK