Young's skills

Georgia receiver Colbie Young, who transferred from Miami, has done a lot to impress his coaches and new teammates.

Cornerback Daylen Everette made it sound as if Young will be someone the offense will be able to count on throughout the 2024 season.

“He’s going to be a big target, a real tall guy who goes up and gets the ball,” Everette said. “As a group, we’ve got good receivers. We compete every day. They’re helping us and we’re helping them.”

This echos what receiver Dillon Bell said after G-Day. Bell noted that Young has done an excellent job at catching the ball when thrown his way.

“I’m not surprised by what Colbie has done. I’m going to be honest, Colbie has not dropped a single fade ball ever since he’s been here,” Bell said after the April intrasquad scrimmage. “Fifty-fifty balls; nothing is 50-50 with him. It’s like 90-10. He has not dropped a single pass at all. For him to show it out here, I was happy, I was crunk.”

'The same type of culture'

When Nick Saban retired from Alabama, Travaris Robinson knew there was only one other place he'd like be.

As it happened, Georgia, the other program, gave him a call to offer him a co-defensive coordinator job, with Will Muschamp deciding to step down from that position and into an analyst role.

It was an opportunity Robinson knew he couldn't refuse.

“(Muschamp) wanted to pass that torch to somebody that he felt that can come in and kind of run things like he did. And I was excited about that call,” Robinson said. “When Coach Saban retired, Coach Smart called me, and Coach Muschamp and him got on the phone and told me exactly what it was going to be. And I was excited to do it. I wanted to be a part of the same type of culture, the same type of environment, so I thought it was the best thing for me to do."

