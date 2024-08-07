There’s one advantage for young Georgia returning players that defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann doesn’t believe is talked about enough.

The opportunity to learn from the players who came before them.

Sophomore defensive back Joenel Aguero is a good example.

The favorite to start for the Bulldogs at star, Schumann said lessons learned from former Georgia teammates Tykee Smith, Javon Bullard, and Kamari Lassiter have served Aguero well.

"That's one of the most underrated aspects of coming to play football at Georgia is the people that you get to play with that become a part of your circle, that you get to learn from, that become a part of your family,” Schumann said. “He had the opportunity to learn from three guys, not just those three, but those three guys that left here last year were incredibly detailed and mature, and they went about their business the right way.”

Aguero is attempting to do the same.

The Massachusetts native got his feet wet by playing in 12 of Georgia’s 14 games, paying close attention to Smith, currently impressing as a rookie with Tampa Bay.

“I thought he did a really good job in spring and he's processing through camp,” safeties coach Travaris Robinson said. “I think he's doing an amazing job of learning how we do things and trying to do what we're asking them to do. But he's a talented guy. We're in a competition battle all across the board.”

That includes the star spot, where the Bulldogs – like they always do – cross-train numerous players throughout fall camp.

One of the lessons Aguero has already learned: is never to take your position on the team for granted.

“Like we told our guys the first day, we stood up Malaki Starks. Yes, two-time All-American. Now, he doesn't have a job. The motto this year is assume nothing,” Robinson said. “If everybody takes that approach of assuming nothing, everybody will get better. And I think Joenel has kind of taken to that and he's doing a really good job with the reps that he's getting out in camp."

At 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, Aguero is known as one of the most physical and hardest-hitting players in the Bulldog secondary.

Schumann said he’s also grown in other ways.

“I'm really pleased with how he's attacked camp. He has grown up a lot in terms of his ability to consistently do what we ask him to do,” Schumann said. “Obviously he's a physically gifted player, and I just really appreciate his growth on a personal level because he has matured a lot in the last year. And it's showing up on the field. And so hopefully he continues to do that.”

Aguero is no stranger to Robinson, who actually recruited the player during previous stops in the SEC.

The opportunity to finally coach him is one he welcomes.

"I'll tell you what the good thing about these guys, I recruited a lot of these guys, so I had a previous relationship with Joenel,” Robinson said. “I always knew that he was very explosive, knew he got great coverage ability and different things like that. Getting a chance to come here and watch him develop and learn the system and learn how we do things and why we do things, it's been very good.”