RaRa Thomas’ dismissal may have put a crimp into Georgia’s depth at X-receiver, but fortunately for the Bulldogs’ Miami transfer Colbie Young continues to impress.

Although it’s early, Young appears to be following up a strong spring with a productive fall camp.

Even if Thomas’ situation had not taken place, transfer wideouts Young, Michael Jackson III, and London Humphreys are showing they’re ready to play big roles in Georgia’s passing game.

“They've done great. They've done an awesome job. I don't think that that would be a concern,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “They're very bright kids. All three of those kids have played in systems that are similar to ours and very bright, adjustable, and can play multiple positions. No concerns there.”

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Young is a big-body receiver who Carson Beck should have no problem picking out in a crowd.

Color cornerback Daylen Everette impressed.

“He’s going to be a big target, a real tall guy who goes up and gets the ball,” Everette said. “As a group, we’ve got good receivers. We compete every day. They’re helping us and we’re helping them.”

Fans had their first look at Young during G-Day.

In the game, Young had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown. Two of the receptions came on third down, including one where he hauled in a pass with several defenders draped around him.

“I’m not surprised by what Colbie has done. I’m going to be honest, Colbie has not dropped a single fade ball ever since he’s been here,” wide receiver Dillon Bell said after G-Day. “Fifty-fifty balls; nothing is 50-50 with him. It’s like 90-10. He has not dropped a single pass at all. For him to show it out here, I was happy, I was crunk.”

Young’s penchant and willingness to play special teams has also endeared him to Smart.

“When you show up on special teams and you show a commitment to blocking and holding people up, he’s been a really good special teams player,” Smart said earlier this year. “We sold him that if you came here, you had to buy into those values. It’s made him tougher, more physical. He’s a big body, he’s a tough matchup for all teams. I’m pleased with where he is.”