The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's problems with penalties

Penalty problem

Throughout the season, Georgia has had an issue with penalties at the worst possible times. That occurred yet again on Saturday during Georgia's 41-31 win over Mississippi State.

If Georgia could've gotten out of its own way in the penalty department, perhaps Mississippi State would've have been able to hang around and make a game out of it in the third quarter.

"Georgia had Mississippi State stopped three times on third down, only for a personal foul penalty to wipe out the play and give (Mississippi State) a first down," Anthony Dasher wrote. "Two came on the same drive, a third down-pass interference call on linebacker Chris Cole and a roughing the passer penalty on Chaz Chambliss. Johnnie Daniels would eventually score on a 19-yard run.

"A mistake by the offense cost the Bulldogs another score. Up 10-3, Trevor Etienne ripped off what appeared to be a 20-yard touchdown run, only for it to be wiped out on a holding call by Monroe Freeling. 'Undisciplined' is not what we’re used to calling a Kirby Smart-coached team, but here we are. Mistakes that shouldn’t be made are."

To date, Georgia ranks 116th nationally by averaging 71.5 penalty yards per game.

Film Don't Lie