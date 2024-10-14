The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's problems with penalties

in other news
What’s the Line? (vs. Texas)
UGASports discusses the current line/point spread for this Saturday's Georgia-Texas game in Austin.
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Mississippi State
Georgia ends up on top in a battle of the Bulldogs - Find out all the big stats in this edition of BY THE NUMBERS
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Mississippi State
The Dawgs got in done inside Sanford Stadium, but what about the grades?
The Dashboard: Lack of onfield discipline continues to be Bulldogs’ bane
The Dashboard: Undisciplined play continues to cost Bulldogs, and don't compare Kirby Smart's shove to Woody Hayes.
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Mississippi State
Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi try to make sense of what just happened inside Sanford Stadium.
Here is the Oct. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Penalty problem
Throughout the season, Georgia has had an issue with penalties at the worst possible times. That occurred yet again on Saturday during Georgia's 41-31 win over Mississippi State.
If Georgia could've gotten out of its own way in the penalty department, perhaps Mississippi State would've have been able to hang around and make a game out of it in the third quarter.
"Georgia had Mississippi State stopped three times on third down, only for a personal foul penalty to wipe out the play and give (Mississippi State) a first down," Anthony Dasher wrote. "Two came on the same drive, a third down-pass interference call on linebacker Chris Cole and a roughing the passer penalty on Chaz Chambliss. Johnnie Daniels would eventually score on a 19-yard run.
"A mistake by the offense cost the Bulldogs another score. Up 10-3, Trevor Etienne ripped off what appeared to be a 20-yard touchdown run, only for it to be wiped out on a holding call by Monroe Freeling. 'Undisciplined' is not what we’re used to calling a Kirby Smart-coached team, but here we are. Mistakes that shouldn’t be made are."
To date, Georgia ranks 116th nationally by averaging 71.5 penalty yards per game.
Film Don't Lie
Evans steps up
With Colbie Young suspended, sophomore receiver Anthony Evans III was asked to step up into a bigger role on offense.
Evans finished Saturday's win with four receptions for 41 yards and 52 rushing yards on a reverse.
“He continues to get confidence,” =Smart said. “He's made plays down the field. And I thought Mike (Bobo) and the offensive staff did a nice job of, you know. We've got to find more weapons to help us.”
Peach State Power Hour
Also on UGASports
All of the important stats from Georgia's win over Mississippi State.
Five-star intel and more after a busy recruiting weekend.
The early betting line for Georgia's game against Texas.
Missing Brock Bowers
