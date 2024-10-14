Advertisement

in other news

What’s the Line? (vs. Texas)

What’s the Line? (vs. Texas)

UGASports discusses the current line/point spread for this Saturday's Georgia-Texas game in Austin.

 • Patrick Garbin
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Mississippi State

By the Numbers: Georgia vs Mississippi State

Georgia ends up on top in a battle of the Bulldogs - Find out all the big stats in this edition of BY THE NUMBERS

 • Dave McMahon
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Mississippi State

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Mississippi State

The Dawgs got in done inside Sanford Stadium, but what about the grades?

Premium content
 • Paul Maharry
The Dashboard: Lack of onfield discipline continues to be Bulldogs’ bane

The Dashboard: Lack of onfield discipline continues to be Bulldogs’ bane

The Dashboard: Undisciplined play continues to cost Bulldogs, and don't compare Kirby Smart's shove to Woody Hayes.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Mississippi State

Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Mississippi State

Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi try to make sense of what just happened inside Sanford Stadium.  

 • Paul Maharry

in other news

What’s the Line? (vs. Texas)

What’s the Line? (vs. Texas)

UGASports discusses the current line/point spread for this Saturday's Georgia-Texas game in Austin.

 • Patrick Garbin
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Mississippi State

By the Numbers: Georgia vs Mississippi State

Georgia ends up on top in a battle of the Bulldogs - Find out all the big stats in this edition of BY THE NUMBERS

 • Dave McMahon
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Mississippi State

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Mississippi State

The Dawgs got in done inside Sanford Stadium, but what about the grades?

Premium content
 • Paul Maharry
Advertisement
Published Oct 14, 2024
October 14 War Room - Five-star thoughts, official visit intel
Default Avatar
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Welcome to another edition of the UGASports recruiting War Room.

This week we share thoughts on five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin ahead of his commitment this Friday, break down the other two official visitors this weekend, and provide reaction from another loaded visit weekend in Athens.

READ THE UGASPORTS RECRUITING WAR ROOM HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: